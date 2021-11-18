Top tips to avoid Holiday shopping scams via a leading expert

File media-photo courtesy © Microsoft

Hackers, scammers, and other cyber criminals have the personal information of everyday people at the top of their wish list this Holiday season. In terms of how they seek to gain this valuable data, new scams are leading the way.

To help Digital Journal readers protect their sensitive information, a list of these different types of scams and ways to avoid them have been provided by Daniel Markuson, Digital Privacy Expert at NordVPN.

Markuson has detail several common online scams :

Phony Selling

Markuson says: “This is the most common scam. Phony sellers set up fake accounts or websites to attract buyers and take their money without delivering the purchased goods.”

To avoid such a scam, Markuson recommends: “Stick to websites and sellers you trust or have bought from before, as there are some online stores created by scammers who just want to get your credit card information. Otherwise, do the research: Do they interact on social media? Are there any customer reviews? Are there any spam complaints? Check their email, phone number or address – if you can’t find any of those, it might be a fake company.”

Fake Invoices & Bank Notifications

Markuson warns: “Paying an invoice that looks exactly like a utility one can easily happen when people make more transactions than usual. This type of scam is called Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud. The victims cannot reverse the payment once they realize they have been conned. Fraudsters may also mimic emails sent by banks, claiming that the purchases the victims have made couldn’t be processed. Willing to reinstate the payment, the victims then click on the link and enter their bank credentials on a fake bank website that looks exactly like the genuine one. This way, they give away all their credentials.”

For avoiding this type of scam, Markuson advises: “Stay organized: keep all the receipts, order confirmation numbers and other documentation you got after an online purchase. Also, don’t forget to check your credit card statements regularly, at least once a week. If you see some unexpected activities – recall whether you really authorized the charge. Your bank or other credit card provider can help you solve the problem.”

Lookalike Pages

Markuson finds a new type of issue: “Some examples are Amazoŋ.com, eday.com, googIe.comv — most users do not spot the discrepancies in the address bar as long as the website design looks legitimate. They process the payment for the items in their shopping cart and end up robbed.”

For avoiding falling for this, Markuson states: “When making an online payment or entering any personal information, the first thing you should check is whether the webpage URL starts with ‘https’ rather than ‘http’. The tiny ‘s’ means that the connection is made through a secure protocol and your data is encrypted properly.”

“Your order has been cancelled”

Markuson advises: “These scams can go as far as “Sorry, we are out of stock, and your order has been cancelled. To claim your refund, please click here.” Once the victim clicks on the link, they are asked to enter the details of the credit card to which they want to receive the refund and end up with their bank accounts being wiped out.”

For avoiding this, Markuson says: “Don’t click on suspicious links. Especially if it’s a shortened URL. Instead, open your browser and go to the website directly. If it’s a courier, they will send you a tracking number in a text or an email and you’ll be able to enter it manually. If you only get a bit.ly link – be very suspicious.”

“Renew your membership for the purchases you’ve made”

Markuson cautions: “Once you’ve finished with your purchases, scammers will send you an email claiming that your account subscription is due and the discount cannot be applied. So, if you want your items to get delivered, you have to renew. Ultimately, the victim gets tricked into disclosing their bank details.”

For side-stepping this, Markuson notes: “Pay attention whenever a website requests for more information or permissions than is necessary. If you are asked to provide very personal details that seem unrelated or excessive, it usually signals a scam. You should always think twice before providing your personal or financial information anywhere on the Internet.”