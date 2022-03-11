Top cryptos to watch out for: Ripple (XRP), Terra (LUNA) & FIREPIN (FRPN)

Image courtesy Firepin

This article is Sponsored Content

According to reports, the demand for transparent, safe, and accessible financial systems is growing and becoming more apparent. This is thought to be due to the current centralised banking system’s inability to offer users with financial freedom and confidence.

Crypto enthusiasts believe that Decentralised finance (DeFi) provides greater transparency and transactional security. Do you currently have Crypto FOMO? To increase your chances of becoming a Crypto-millionaire, it’s highly recommended that you invest in these must-haves: Ripple (XRP), Terra (LUNA) & FIREPIN (FRPN).

First up, Ripple (XRP) is a token that was officially launched in 2012. It was designed with the aim of being one of the fastest tokens offering some of the lowest gas fees in the Crypto space.

In just the past year, it has managed to increase in value by 75.15%. In addition, experts predict that XRP’s price will reach nearly $2 in 2023 as its expanding partnerships will help to provide steady momentum. So, this is a great year to invest in Ripple (XRP) as $0.76 is a solid entry price.

Moving on now to consider Terra (LUNA), this is a blockchain technology that uses the dollar-pegged USDT to create a global payment system. It makes DeFi accessible to everyone by supporting a vibrant economy with a algorithmic decentralised currency. Yesterday, its price in value reached nearly $100, almost repeating its all-time high of $106 in December 2021 – achieving a 30% increase in just a matter of days. Moreover, LUNA has risen in value by 813.71% in a single year and is on its way to surpassing XRP’s ranking.

Finally, a top recommendation is the ultimate FIREPIN Token (FRPN) – a Cryptocurrency that brings various benefits to its holders. For example, it allows for individuals to move between several smart contract networks such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Thus, allowing users the freedom to select the most efficient network for their daily transactions.

The FRPN team strives to promote direct communication and believe that the three pillars of establishing longevity are trust, openness and community. Moreover, FIREPIN (FRPN) is decentralised and will be community-led since it will allow for community voting for major decisions. Therefore, the structure of the FRPN project essentially has the free-will to determine its success.

Furthermore, an important milestone to acknowledge is that despite only launching its pre-sale over a week ago, it has already managed to surge in value. For instance, FRPN investors profited a substantial amount by almost receiving a 200% return on their initial investment.

Another key factor worth noting is that FRPN holders will be able to receive more tokens simply by storing existing tokens over a long period of time. So far, it’s clear that there are various benefits when investing in this rising gem.

Need further reassurance? You can click on the company’s website to view all the live transactions. Today, one individual invested almost $8000, therefore illustrating the confidence crypto enthusiasts have in this one-of-a-kind project. To add, given that FRPN has already shown rapid growth and is only in pre-sale; it shows that this is an excellent opportunity to buy FRPN to make potential millions over time. Who knows… Crypto analysts have predicted that FRPN may potentially take over both XRP and LUNA and climb its way up to the top of the Cryptocurrency ranking list.

Overall, the fundamentals of blockchain technology enable individuals to make strategic investments by purchasing and holding tokens over a long period of time. Crypto-investing is extremely volatile in the short term, but it has great long-term growth potential. So now is the time to better the life for your future self and purchase FRPN whilst it’s in its early stages.

All three coins mentioned in this article are class examples of top reliable coins within the Crypto metaverse – however, it’s worth magnifying on FRPN as it’s the one coin that operates purely on transparency, welcoming anyone who is interested in Crypto and offers a fantastic opportunity for individuals to become Crypto-successful.