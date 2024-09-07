Top cities for business networking: London is on top

London is the best city for business networking, with 12,000 business events and more than 14,000 co-working spaces, according to a new survey.
Loopex Digital recently conducted research to identify the best cities for business networking. The study analyzed several metrics, including the number of business events, the number of co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms, Speedtest Global Index, internet download speed (Wi-Fi), average hotel price for a one-night stay at a 5-star hotel, and the cost of living for a week(without rent). Data was retrieved from sources such as Numbeo, Speedtest.net, and Booking.com.
The final score was based on the total number of business events, venues, and the Speedtest Global Index.
The data indicates:
|Country
|City
|Speedtest Global Index
|Internet Download Speed (Wi-Fi)
|Number of Business Events
|Cost of living for a week
|Composite score
|United Kingdom
|London
|6
|106.54
|12,000
|$343
|48.7
|United States
|New York City
|49
|249.86
|12,000
|$413
|38.7
|Australia
|Sydney
|92
|63.38
|11,832
|$285
|30.1
|Singapore
|Singapore
|1
|284.05
|1,152
|$277
|27.7
|France
|Paris
|7
|243.47
|1,992
|$303
|25.6
|Switzerland
|Zurich
|14
|204.92
|480
|$412
|23.7
|Germany
|Berlin
|60
|91.42
|4,392
|$271
|22.7
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam
|18
|190.96
|1,104
|$290
|22.2
|United Arab Emirates
|Dubai
|4
|266.36
|456
|$271
|21.4
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|24
|175.06
|2,016
|$273
|21.3
Just 10 points behind London, New York City, United States, follows with a composite score of 38.7. Offering professionals a platform to connect and establish valuable connections, NYC has more than 15,000 venues and hosts 12,000 business events annually. A night’s stay at a five-star hotel here costs an average of $511.
The third city to network is Sydney, Australia, with a composite score of 30.1. While it has nearly half the number of business venues compared to the Big Apple, Sydney still hosts nearly the same number of business events, providing ample opportunities to collaborate and network. A seven-day business trip here costs $285.
Singapore comes in fourth place on the list of best cities for business networking, scoring 27.7. With high-speed internet topping the Speedtest Global Index, Singapore is ideal for tech-focused professionals. Its average hotel price and weekly living cost make it an attractive destination for business travellers.
Rounding up the top five is Paris, France, with a composite score of 25.6. The city hosts almost 2000 business events this year, offering numerous opportunities to connect and establish valuable connections. Paris has an internet speed of 243.47 Mbps.