Top cities for business networking: London is on top

City of London. Image by Tim Sandle.

London is the best city for business networking, with 12,000 business events and more than 14,000 co-working spaces, according to a new survey.

Loopex Digital recently conducted research to identify the best cities for business networking. The study analyzed several metrics, including the number of business events, the number of co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms, Speedtest Global Index, internet download speed (Wi-Fi), average hotel price for a one-night stay at a 5-star hotel, and the cost of living for a week(without rent). Data was retrieved from sources such as Numbeo, Speedtest.net, and Booking.com.

The final score was based on the total number of business events, venues, and the Speedtest Global Index.

The data indicates:

Country City Speedtest Global Index Internet Download Speed (Wi-Fi) Number of Business Events Cost of living for a week Composite score United Kingdom London 6 106.54 12,000 $343 48.7 United States New York City 49 249.86 12,000 $413 38.7 Australia Sydney 92 63.38 11,832 $285 30.1 Singapore Singapore 1 284.05 1,152 $277 27.7 France Paris 7 243.47 1,992 $303 25.6 Switzerland Zurich 14 204.92 480 $412 23.7 Germany Berlin 60 91.42 4,392 $271 22.7 Netherlands Amsterdam 18 190.96 1,104 $290 22.2 United Arab Emirates Dubai 4 266.36 456 $271 21.4 New Zealand Auckland 24 175.06 2,016 $273 21.3

Just 10 points behind London, New York City, United States, follows with a composite score of 38.7. Offering professionals a platform to connect and establish valuable connections, NYC has more than 15,000 venues and hosts 12,000 business events annually. A night’s stay at a five-star hotel here costs an average of $511.

The third city to network is Sydney, Australia, with a composite score of 30.1. While it has nearly half the number of business venues compared to the Big Apple, Sydney still hosts nearly the same number of business events, providing ample opportunities to collaborate and network. A seven-day business trip here costs $285.

Singapore comes in fourth place on the list of best cities for business networking, scoring 27.7. With high-speed internet topping the Speedtest Global Index, Singapore is ideal for tech-focused professionals. Its average hotel price and weekly living cost make it an attractive destination for business travellers.

Rounding up the top five is Paris, France, with a composite score of 25.6. The city hosts almost 2000 business events this year, offering numerous opportunities to connect and establish valuable connections. Paris has an internet speed of 243.47 Mbps.