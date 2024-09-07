Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Top cities for business networking: London is on top

The final score was based on the total number of business events, venues, and the Speedtest Global Index.
Avatar photo

Published

City of London. Image by Tim Sandle.
City of London. Image by Tim Sandle.

London is the best city for business networking, with 12,000 business events and more than 14,000 co-working spaces, according to a new survey.

Loopex Digital recently conducted research to identify the best cities for business networking. The study analyzed several metrics, including the number of business events, the number of co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms, Speedtest Global Index, internet download speed (Wi-Fi), average hotel price for a one-night stay at a 5-star hotel, and the cost of living for a week(without rent). Data was retrieved from sources such as Numbeo, Speedtest.net, and Booking.com.

The final score was based on the total number of business events, venues, and the Speedtest Global Index.

The data indicates:

CountryCitySpeedtest Global IndexInternet Download Speed (Wi-Fi)Number of Business EventsCost of living for a weekComposite score
United KingdomLondon6106.5412,000$34348.7
United StatesNew York City49249.8612,000$41338.7
AustraliaSydney9263.3811,832$28530.1
SingaporeSingapore1284.051,152$27727.7
FranceParis7243.471,992$30325.6
SwitzerlandZurich14204.92480$41223.7
GermanyBerlin6091.424,392$27122.7
NetherlandsAmsterdam18190.961,104$29022.2
United Arab EmiratesDubai4266.36456$27121.4
New ZealandAuckland24175.062,016$27321.3

Just 10 points behind London, New York City, United States, follows with a composite score of 38.7. Offering professionals a platform to connect and establish valuable connections, NYC has more than 15,000 venues and hosts 12,000 business events annually. A night’s stay at a five-star hotel here costs an average of $511.

The third city to network is Sydney, Australia, with a composite score of 30.1. While it has nearly half the number of business venues compared to the Big Apple, Sydney still hosts nearly the same number of business events, providing ample opportunities to collaborate and network. A seven-day business trip here costs $285.

Singapore comes in fourth place on the list of best cities for business networking, scoring 27.7. With high-speed internet topping the Speedtest Global Index, Singapore is ideal for tech-focused professionals. Its average hotel price and weekly living cost make it an attractive destination for business travellers.

Rounding up the top five is Paris, France, with a composite score of 25.6.  The city hosts almost 2000 business events this year, offering numerous opportunities to connect and establish valuable connections. Paris has an internet speed of 243.47 Mbps.

In this article:Business, Finance, London, networkingg., Work
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

The US State Department and other US agencies warned of "new and heightened risks" for firms operating in Hong Kong The US State Department and other US agencies warned of "new and heightened risks" for firms operating in Hong Kong

Business

US warns of growing risks of business in Hong Kong

The US State Department and other US agencies warned of "new and heightened risks" for firms operating in Hong Kong - Copyright AFP/File ISAAC...

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Something to talk about: ChatGPT’s enormous energy drain revealed

To put the scale of ChatGPT's energy consumption into perspective, the firm BestBrokers has calculated its total annual electricity usage.

24 hours ago

Life

Fat debate: Should high BMI prevent orthopaedic surgery?

Valdemar Loiba says being overweight or obese should not necessarily preclude patients from seeking important orthopaedic procedures.

24 hours ago
Maurice Benard at The Brokerage in Bellmore Maurice Benard at The Brokerage in Bellmore

Entertainment

Review: Maurice Benard of ‘General Hospital’ puts The Brokerage in his ‘State of Mind’

On September 6, three-time Emmy winner Maurice Benard ("General Hospital") hosted an in-person fan event at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island, New...

18 hours ago