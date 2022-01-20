Top Amazon Seller Trevin Peterson shares his top accomplishments

Photo courtesy Trevin Peterson

When Trevin Peterson dropped out of college to pursue a different path, the idea did not sit so well with his family. His mom did not quite understand why he had made such a decision or what he wanted to do with his life. However, Trevin had already made up his mind, and there was no going back for the young dreamer. Trevin joined his dad in his construction company, where he worked for 10 months before quitting to follow a career in eCommerce. Years later, he has two Amazon FBA private label businesses and over 40 successful products.

While the road has been rough, Trevin says that every step has helped him get to where he is. He notes that he has avoided some common pitfalls by learning from previous mistakes, which helped him become a top Amazon seller.

Before becoming an Amazon seller, Trevin had started a Shopify dropshipping business that failed. While it didn’t go as planned, it did strike a passion in him for eCommerce, fuelling him to launch his journey in the industry. Trevin later joined an MLM scheme. Unfortunately, the MLM went out of business, and his success was wiped out overnight, but Trevin did not give up. Using the money he’d saved, he set up his first online Amazon store.

His business is now making a sales revenue of up to seven figures selling over 40 different products.

Trevin is also the founder and CEO of AMZ Champions, where they help companies and individuals learn how to start selling on Amazon. Currently, they have over 2,000 students.

According to Trevin, success in eCommerce is easy. He says it all depends on your understanding of the market and the right tools. Having walked a similar path, Trevin shares what worked for him and the lessons he has learned with the aim of helping others in the industry.

Trevin uses his social media accounts to reach a wider audience with an online community of over 425,000. He has 348,000 followers on TikTok, 34,000 on Instagram, and more than 44,000 Youtube subscribers. Trevin notes one of the keys to success in e-commerce is finding the right product. This will give you a competitive advantage allowing you to establish your spot in the industry. Trevin also adds the importance of exemplary customer service. “How you treat your clients highly determines your success,” says Trevin. It increases your chances of referrals and repeat customers while building a strong brand image.

Through hard work, consistency, and resilience, Trevin has built a solid brand. From the success of his online business, he has now ventured into other fields, investing in real estate, crypto, stock market, and other new business opportunities. He has grown his portfolio to over $2M with a total of 15 units in his rental real estate portfolio.“Success is a journey, so don’t compare your day one with someone’s year five,” says Trevin. He notes that everyone starts from zero, and we all make mistakes and fail a couple of times. However, you should never let failure define who you are or what you can achieve. He notes that he has grown his empire by refusing to give up even after multiple failures, becoming a successful millionaire at 25 years old.