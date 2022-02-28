Top 3 Cryptos to hedge your portfolio: Terra (LUNA), Fantom (FTM) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Image: SeeSaw Protocol

The cryptocurrency market bounced on Friday despite news that Russia has invaded the Ukraine, essentially declaring war. Most cryptocurrencies fell this week by over 16% due to the ongoing tensions in the region – as investors sold off risky assets.

Despite Russia’s actions, the crypto market remained resilient on Friday and most “blue chip” coins were up by over 10% over the past 24 hours. The bounce in the market is a good sign for crypto enthusiasts as it means investors are seeing value at current levels despite the prospect of a global war.

However, savvy investors will want to consider the current climate and perhaps hold cryptocurrencies that could serve as a hedge against something as economically disruptive as war. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is currently in a presale phase until April, meaning the price can’t come down until launch. This offers the perfect hedge for buyers who want to avoid inevitable wild swings in the crypto market in the coming months. Meanwhile, Terra (LUNA) and Fantom (FTM) are currently offering tremendous value and growth prospects for 2022 and beyond.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw Protocol is a cryptocurrency that acts as a link between multiple blockchains, enabling holders to exchange value between them. By facilitating transactions between Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Ethereum (ETH), SSW will fill an important gap in the market.

Additionally, this enables Seesaw Protocol to offer more affordable and faster transactions to holders by utilising the most efficient blockchain at the optimal time (based on congestion) to find the quickest and cheapest transactions.

Seesaw Protocol’s (SSW) presale is still in its early stages, offering buyers an excellent opportunity to get in early. However, an added bonus to the presale is that buyers know the price can’t come down until SSW’s launch in April. This could be the perfect hedge over the next month and a bit while the world holds its breath over tensions between the US and Russia.

Seesaw Protocol’s presale price has already increased from $0.005 to more than $0.101, it has risen over 45% in the past week and despite the concerns around the military action in Eastern Europe, SSW has risen over 18% since the conflict began! Given that this is the first presale phase and assuming current purchase rates continue, early buyers may see a 20x return on investment before launch. Although strong growth already, there is still plenty of room for the price to grow, invest and make a healthy profit with analysts predicting SSW to achieve a full launch price of $0.40-$0.50 by the end of the 3rd stage of presale!

Terra (LUNA)

LUNA is the Terra ecosystem’s native cryptocurrency and is used for all transactions. Terra is one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in crypto at the moment in terms of DeFi, NFT market places and Web 3.0, which has resulted in a dramatic price increase.

Luna’s price recently fell to as low as $38.66 before quickly rebounding to surpass the $100 mark. Luna’s Price, like most cryptos, has fallen dramatically since December 2022, meaning that it is now being offered at a discount.

Terra enthusiasts will have to keep a close eye on LUNA’s progress. If the token continues to grow at a positive rate, it has a chance to surpass other rapidly growing cryptocurrencies like Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).

Fantom (FTM)

At the moment, Fantom is following a similar pattern to that of other layer-1 projects. Alternatives to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have seen a meteoric rise in price in the short term. This has been attributed to the high gas fees associated with the Ethereum blockchain. Fantom’s (FTM) transaction fees are significantly lower and transaction speeds are significantly faster than those of Ethereum or Bitcoin.

The sharp increase in the price of Fantom’s native token (FTM) may also be a result of the platform’s growing number of DeFi projects. Certain developers are opting for less expensive networks to host their solutions. This is demonstrated by the impressive increase in Total Value Locked (TVL) over a relatively short period of time.

Fantom is still relatively small in comparison to blockchains like Solana and Cardano, and FTM therefore offers the potential of tremendous growth. Solana soared more than 14000% last year and there is no reason that FTM couldn’t do the same.

