Top 2 cryptocurrencies to buy now: Algorand (ALGO) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Cryptocurrency prices have had a turbulent start to 2022, with market capitalisation down 28% to $1.6 trillion at the time of writing. Nonetheless, industry fundamentals appear to be sound in the face of rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainty in Eastern Europe, which may increase demand for potential “safe haven” assets that are not part of traditional financial infrastructure.

Due to their technical advantages over competitors, Algorand (ALGO) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW) appear poised to outperform the broader crypto market. Here is a breakdown of each.

Algorithm (ALGO)

Algorand is a small fish in the cryptocurrency market, with a market cap of just $6.2 billion. According to the company’s website, its developers intend to facilitate the “convergence of decentralised and traditional finance.” That is a lofty goal. However, Algorand is worth investigating further due to its unique technical characteristics.

Algorand’s block validation system is based on proof-of-stake (PoS), in which miners validate transactions using existing coins. However, unlike other proof-of-stake systems, Algorand randomly selects miners from among its users. This system decentralises Algorand and prevents a small number of users from wielding undue influence over network security.

The advantages of Algorand do not end there. Algorand, according to its official website, is immutable, which means that the blockchain cannot be updated via a split. This is in stark contrast to Bitcoin’s original fork, which occurred 105 times. Algorand’s immutable design ensures the platform’s stability for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are digital proofs of ownership stored on the blockchain (these assets could be duplicated during a fork, reducing their value).

Despite its innovative design, Algorand is down almost 50% (to $0.99) from its launch price in 2019, providing a potential discount to a crypto with plenty of potential. While forecasting the future in the volatile cryptocurrency industry is impossible, the platform’s unique features may help improve market sentiment.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Another cryptocurrency that seems to have huge potential for exponential growth in 2022 is Seesaw Protocol (SSW), which was founded on the principle of interoperability. Typically, transactions take place on a single blockchain, such as Ethereum (ETH) or Bitcoin (BTC), and no data or tokens can be transferred between blockchains. Seesaw Protocol, on the other hand, will act as a bridge between Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Ethereum (ETH), allowing holders to transfer tokens between the three popular blockchains.

By bridging multiple blockchains, Seesaw Protocol will enable holders to transfer value between different ecosystems at the best possible rates. It will do this by using the appropriate blockchain (depending on congestion).

Another reason to get extremely excited about this almost unheard of crypto is how well it’s performing in its current presale stage. Because SSW is currently in a presale until April and holders cannot withdraw their tokens until then, the price can only go up from its already impressive rise.

According to Seesaw Protocol’s website, the price of SSW has already increased from $0.005 to over $0.041, that’s over 640% return in just a couple of weeks.

With this being the 1st presale stage, there is still plenty of time for SSW to continue its tremendous growth with now being the opportunity to get in early.

