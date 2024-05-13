Time to improve the skill most employers are looking for

A trove of documents from I-Soon, a private contractor that competed for Chinese government contracts, shows that its hackers compromised more than a dozen governments, according to cybersecurity firms SentinelLabs and Malwarebytes - Copyright TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/AFP Handout

A new survey finds that 73.4 percent of employers are looking for effective writing skills in a candidate. This places reading and comprehension high up on the in demand skill set sought by employers.

This is based on a U.S.-based National Association of Colleges and Employers survey. This statistic underscores the role of effective communication in professional success as well as the growing demand for individuals who can express their ideas clearly, concisely, and persuasively through the written word.

Adela Belin from the company Writers Per Hour explains to Digital Journal why we should prioritise building strong writing skills when applying for work.

Clear Communication

The ability to communicate effectively is paramount. Here Belin notes: “Whether drafting emails, reports, or presentations, proficient writing skills enable individuals to convey complex ideas, share information, and collaborate with colleagues and clients seamlessly.”

By honing their writing abilities, professionals can ensure that their messages are understood and their intentions are clear, reducing the risk of miscommunication and misunderstandings.

Professional Image

Strong writing skills also contribute to a professional’s overall image and reputation. By demonstrating a command of language and attention to detail, professionals can project a polished and competent image that sets them apart from their peers.

“Well-written documents, such as resumes, cover letters, and business proposals, can make a lasting impression on potential employers and clients. Conversely, poorly written materials can undermine an individual’s credibility and professionalism,” Belin remarks.

Critical Thinking And Problem-Solving

Belin notes: “Effective writing requires more than just technical skills; it also involves critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.”

To craft compelling and persuasive arguments, professionals must analyse information, identify critical issues, and develop logical solutions. This process not only enhances their writing skills but also strengthens their overall cognitive abilities, making them more valuable assets in the workplace.

Enhanced Job Performance

Proficient writing skills can directly impact an individual’s job performance and productivity.

“By communicating clearly and effectively, professionals can save time, reduce errors, and improve collaboration with colleagues,’ Belin explains. “This, in turn, can lead to greater job satisfaction, increased recognition, and potential advancement opportunities.”

Competitive Advantage

In today’s job market, where competition is fierce, strong writing skills can give professionals a significant advantage.