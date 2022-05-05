Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

TikTok to launch ad revenue-sharing program for creators

Published

TikTok has become wildly popular around the world in recent years
TikTok has become wildly popular around the world in recent years - Copyright AFP/File Wakil Kohsar
TikTok has become wildly popular around the world in recent years - Copyright AFP/File Wakil Kohsar

TikTok on Wednesday announced an ad revenue-sharing program with the social media platform’s most prominent creators, moving closer to a model already used by its competitors.

The short-video format app has become wildly popular in recent years with more than a billion active users globally, but has been criticized for not providing a way for creators to effectively monetize content.

Under the new TikTok Pulse program, companies can place their ads next to user content in specific categories, including health, fashion, cooking, gaming and others — and creators will get a cut.

“We will begin exploring our first advertising revenue share program with creators, public figures and media publishers,” the company, a subsidiary of Chinese tech firm ByteDance, said in a statement.

“We’re focused on developing monetization solutions in available markets so that creators feel valued and rewarded on TikTok.” 

Only accounts with at least 100,000 subscribers will be eligible for the first phase of the program, TikTok said.

The firm’s North America General Manager Sandie Hawkins told tech website The Verge that Pulse will roll out in the United States in June, and that approved creators will get a 50 percent cut of ad revenue.

In 2021, TikTok generated an estimated 4.6 billion dollars in revenue, according to industry publication Business of Apps.

That figure is more than double the previous year’s revenue, but remains roughly on par with competitor Snapchat, which has about 300 million daily users, according to Snapchat’s data. 

Other major social networks that focus on video, such as YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat, have already implemented revenue-sharing systems.

In this article:Advertising, Internet, socialmedia, TikTok
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US President Joe Biden says he is 'open' to imposing more sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine US President Joe Biden says he is 'open' to imposing more sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The mayor of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Mariupol says contact has been lost with Ukrainian forces holed up in the Azovstal steel plant.

14 hours ago
The United Nations defines "acute food insecurity" as when a person's inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger The United Nations defines "acute food insecurity" as when a person's inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger

World

40 million more faced acute hunger in 2021: UN

The number of people facing hunger rose to 193 million last year as conflict, climate change and economic crises ravaged people's livelihoods.

20 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Russian military situation deteriorating, strikes inside Russia, and arrival of game-changing equipment from the West

It’s hard to think of a worse military situation than Russia’s in Ukraine being able to “deteriorate.”

2 hours ago

World

Russian forces press Ukraine offensive as EU weighs oil sanctions

Russian forces have launched a major assault on the holdout Azovstal steel plant in the devastated port city of Mariupol.

19 hours ago