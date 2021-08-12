TikTok beats Facebook when it comes to small business advertising

TikTok has been blocked again in Pakistan after being accused by authorities of hosting inappropriate content - Copyright AFP/File Lionel BONAVENTURE

TikTok may appear, at first glance, to be a platform aimed at those with short-attention spans who wish to post wobbly video clips. However, for some types of businesses, the social media platform provides marketing opportunities.

TikTok is an app for making and sharing short videos. The videos are tall, not square, like on Snapchat or Instagram’s stories.

One small business that has been exploring the possibilities of the video technology is Olivia Starling, founder and CEO of jewelry brand Starlette Galleria. Starling tells Digital Journal how these types of ‘new media’ outlets can help a business to grow.

Starling explains: “In order to effectively grow and scale your business, the use of social media ads is necessary. Ads will make it possible for you to reach a more targeted demographic that is willing to pay for your product, service, or expertise. Ads cut down on the need to create new content and send fresh eyes to your brand daily.”

Starling says she has leant five important things about advertising on TikTok and she is of the view that the platform is better than Facebook for getting details about a product across. These tips are:

Tip #1: Don’t know how to make a Tik Tok video?

No problem! Hire it out. There are tons of creative Tik Tok creators out there. Step one, watch some TikTok videos, save sounds you like, and find a creator that is in line with your brand. They don’t have to have a ton of followers. Actually, the fewer followers, the better. Influencers with smaller followings will be more willing to work with you, and all you really need is creativity. Send them a message, ask for their media package, and offer your free product. When you are working on these relationships, realize that you are working with a person. Let them know what it is that you liked about them, what you are hoping to get out of the collaboration, and most importantly, what is in it for them. Your relationship with content creators can make all of the difference in the quality you get back.

Tip #2: Don’t have a big budget?

That is ok! You can run a TikTok ad for as little as $20 a day. Because there are fewer advertisers on TikTok and less competition, the ads cost half as much CPM compared to Facebook ads. You can get more clicks and more eyes on your brand through TikTok than any other advertising platform.

Tip #3: What kind of ad do I run?

There are many types of ads you can run on Facebook and TikTok. Traffic, Conversion, Add to Cart (ATC), but what works best with Facebook is actually the opposite of what works best with TikTok.

The algorithm on TikTok is unique to any kind of social media because of the “For You Page” (aka FYP) . What the FYP does is it essentially makes it so that people who viewed certain types of content, keep seeing something similar. If you have been on TikTok, you know the feeling of getting sucked into the rabbit hole of makeup tutorials, horrible first date stories, or adorable puppy videos. Your ads will actually run in a very similar fashion. The FYP will start to show people who viewed similar content the same thing.

With that being said, my favorite types of ads to run are either Traffic and ATC vs. the conversion campaigns that I typically run on Facebook. People who are interested in something similar to what you are showing will see your product automatically. No need to worry about conversions. I will explain the madness later on.

Tip #4: Do I target an audience?

Because of the FYP and the power of TikTok’s algorithm, don’t worry about targeting anything. I leave all of the audiences open and let the FYP do the hard work of sending the right people to my content. This will keep the cost of your ads low, and TikTok will find your people! Don’t overthink this.

Tip #5: Scared of learning a new ads platform?

TikTok’s business manager looks very similar to Facebook’s business manager. It is a little more clunky (we will give them a break because they are new), but it is actually more simple to use. If you have at least a basic understanding of Facebook’s business manager, you can understand TikTok’s ad platform easily. If you don’t understand Facebook’s business manager, that is ok! Click around, Youtube it, and visit me on my Instagram page (@oliviaisnotaninfluencer) where I give out tips on how to create TikTok ads. You can be up and running in no time!

Starling concludes by saying: “Don’t overthink TikTok ads. They are more simple and powerful than you think. Give it a try, play around, and get new eyes on your brand!”