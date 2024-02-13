Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Tiger unveils new Sun Day Red apparel line after Nike split

AFP

Published

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major golf champion, launched his new golf apparel line under the 'Sun Day Red' brand after last month ending a 27-year partnership with Nike
Tiger Woods, a 15-time major golf champion, launched his new golf apparel line under the 'Sun Day Red' brand after last month ending a 27-year partnership with Nike - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Tiger Woods, a 15-time major golf champion, launched his new golf apparel line under the 'Sun Day Red' brand after last month ending a 27-year partnership with Nike - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Tiger Woods unveiled his new Sun Day Red golf brand and apparel line with TaylorMade on Monday, after announcing the end of a 27-year partnership with Nike last month.

The 15-time major champion, who returns to competition later this week at Riviera in the PGA Genesis Invitational, has a leaping tiger logo in place of his former “TW” stamp.

Woods, 48, has not played competitively since last year’s Masters, where made the cut for a record-tying 23rd consecutive time.

He withdrew in the third round due to plantar fasciitis and underwent season-ending right ankle surgery two weeks later.

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.

His new brand, a separate business under the TaylorMade umbrella, plays off Woods’ habit of wearing red shirts in Sunday final rounds after his mother, Kultida, said it was a powerful color in her homeland of Thailand.

Woods said he hopes to play in one tournament a month if he stays healthy, a schedule that could allow him to compete in four majors for the first time since 2019 — the year he won his most recent major title at the Masters.

In this article:Golf, uspga, woods
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Businesses in balance: Cyber-defence and maintaining data privacy

n the U.S., 12 state consumer privacy laws are active today, with more plans to be enacted by the end of the year.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

‘Better than a real man’: young Chinese women turn to AI boyfriends

Her "boyfriend" is a chatbot on an app called "Glow", an artificial intelligence platform created by Shanghai start-up MiniMax.

9 hours ago
Donald Trump has rattled NATO by casting doubt on his commitment to the alliance Donald Trump has rattled NATO by casting doubt on his commitment to the alliance

World

Deja vu or real fear? NATO grapples with Trump threats

Donald Trump sparked outcry by threatening not to defend NATO members who do not spend enough.

13 hours ago
Observers say candidates or their agents stuff envelopes with cash or other gifts and hand them to Indonesians in a bid to influence their vote Observers say candidates or their agents stuff envelopes with cash or other gifts and hand them to Indonesians in a bid to influence their vote

World

Vote-buying shadows Indonesian election

Observers say candidates or their agents stuff envelopes with cash or other gifts and hand them to Indonesians in a bid to influence their...

24 hours ago