Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Thousands of flights canceled as Eastern US braces for winter storm

Published

A truck delivers road salt in preparation for a winter storm at the Boston Public Works Department yard on January 28, 2022
A truck delivers road salt in preparation for a winter storm at the Boston Public Works Department yard on January 28, 2022 - Copyright AFP/File Peter PARKS
A truck delivers road salt in preparation for a winter storm at the Boston Public Works Department yard on January 28, 2022 - Copyright AFP/File Peter PARKS

Thousands of flights in the United States were canceled Saturday as parts of the East Coast braced for a shellacking by a powerful winter storm packing heavy snow and high winds.

Places in the North East, including New York and Boston, were expected to bear the brunt of the far-reaching system, which is also predicted to pummel the Mid-Atlantic. 

Salt machines and snowplows were at the ready in New York, where Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was predicted, but warned that “Mother Nature has a tendency to do what she wants.” 

Some 3,400 flights were already canceled for Saturday traveling within, into or out of the United States, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Cancellations on Friday totaled more than 1,450.

The National Weather Service warned of “whiteout conditions and nearly impossible travel at times,” along portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, with snowfall accumulations greater than a foot expected in parts of the same region.

The governors of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency while Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency.

The storm will produce extremely cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills Saturday night into Sunday morning, the NWS said.

“Get home safely tonight, remain home over the weekend, avoid any unnecessary travel,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, singling out Long Island, New York City and the lower Hudson Valley for particularly deep snow.

The National Weather Service Eastern Region reported that the storm was expected to intensify rapidly over the next 24 hours, with pressure expected to fall around 35 millibars by Saturday evening.

This rapid intensification is sometimes referred to as a “bomb cyclone.”

The blizzard comes on the heels of a similar winter storm that blanketed a swath of Eastern North America — from Georgia to Canada — just two weeks ago, cutting power to thousands of homes and also disrupting thousands of flights.

In this article:US, Weather
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

An outbreak at Hong Kong's Kwai Chung Estate public housing complex has exposed flaws in the city's strict quarantine rules An outbreak at Hong Kong's Kwai Chung Estate public housing complex has exposed flaws in the city's strict quarantine rules

World

Hong Kong outbreak exposes flaws in 21-day quarantine policy

Hong Kong's U-turn on its mandatory three-week quarantine for arrivals follows growing scrutiny of the strict policy.

23 hours ago
A San Salvador shopkeeper displays a sign indicating that the store accepts bitcoin A San Salvador shopkeeper displays a sign indicating that the store accepts bitcoin

Business

Salvadorans show support for bitcoin despite IMF criticism

The government created a digital wallet called Chivo that lets users make and receive payments with both bitcoin and the US dollar.

23 hours ago
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says that NATO had a "very unified position" even though allies had "different ideas, different tactics" Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says that NATO had a "very unified position" even though allies had "different ideas, different tactics"

World

Estonian PM warns against ‘any steps towards Russia’

Europe and the US should be "very careful" not to make concessions to Russia, Estonia's prime minister told AFP on Friday.

11 hours ago
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany has long divided European capitals and fuelled tensions with Washington The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany has long divided European capitals and fuelled tensions with Washington

World

Nord Stream 2 pipeline: key card in West’s hand against Russia

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, set to double natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany, has become a key bargaining chip for the West.

18 hours ago