The world of NFTs is getting redefined: Can Parody Coin (PARO) Surpass Decentraland (MANA)?

Image courtesy Parody Coin

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Parody Coin

The non-fungible token (NFT) industry continues to grow exponentially, and sales of non-fungible tokens are on the rise. Currently, Metaverse, NFTs, and Web 3.0 are very popular subjects. Nevertheless, the NFT scene is not devoid of hurdles.

While the variety of digital assets accessible in the crypto sector and the NFT area is likely to satisfy the needs and ambitions of any investor, it is sometimes prohibitively pricey and out of reach for a vast majority of crypto fans.

Parody Coin (PARO) is a new and innovative crypto project that aims to address some of the current issues impacting the NFT sector. Meanwhile, Decentraland (MANA) has already rocked the NFT sector with its explosive expansion since its inception.

Let’s examine both tokens in-depth to see whether PARO may ultimately overtake MANA and become the leading NFT token.

Get Your Land With Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is an Ethereum blockchain-powered virtual reality platform where users may create, consume, and monetise content and applications.

In this virtual world, users purchase land parcels that they may then explore, create and commercialise. Many Decentraland users presently monetise their LAND via leasing, advertising and paid activities and give an outlet for creativity in the virtual world.

Similarly, some users make revenue by producing and selling things on the Decentraland marketplace for MANA tokens or by connecting to their own NFTs on third-party websites like OpenSea.

Decentraland is also one of many projects that utilise a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) governance system.

Consequently, MANA token holders may propose and vote on policy changes, the terms of potential LAND auctions and material allowed in the Metaverse.

Parody Coin (PARO) – a Fan Favourite

Parody Coin (PARO) is a deflationary utility token based on the Binance smart chain (BEP20). Parody Coin (PARO) enables the minting and trading of parodies of well-known NFTs, such as CryptoPunks and Bored Apes. Its primary objective is to provide consumers with passive income opportunities.

The primary purpose of Parody Coin is to address the inaccessibility of the NFT market as a result of exorbitant fees and pricing, as well as to provide functionality not seen on existing NFT platforms.

Image courtesy Parody Coin

In addition, the Parody Coin (PARO) will enable users to pay fees and move NFT parodies between various wallets on the marketplace, with the sale of NFT parodies being resolved using the PARO token.

The users of Parody Coin will also be responsible for maintaining the liquidity pool, which is supported by token reflection – the liquidity comes from the transaction fees paid by users within the ecosystem.

The native Parody bridge makes it possible for parody coins to be exchanged for any other cryptocurrenies on any other blockchains. This is a significant benefit. This bridge will be integrated within the Parody Coin (PARO) and will use smart contracts to maintain a liquidity pool wallet on other blockchains.

The presale for Parody Coin (PARO) has only just started, but investors are already flocking to purchase the cryptocurrency, making it a fan favourite. It provides users with more control over their funds than other blockchains and the ability to make revenue in several ways.

With the introduction of new platforms that support NFTs or were built to advance the NFT sector, investors may discover that investing in cryptocurrencies such as Parody Coin (PARO) and Decentraland (MANA) will be advantageous and might provide profitable returns.

More on PARO: