The world is a maze, so light the way with these crypto gems: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

Getting in on the best crypto projects is paramount to your success on this crypto journey. This article cites several coins that have promise and would be an essential addition to your portfolio.

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Pac-man Frog (PAC) are all on the cusp of massive potential upswings of up to 80%. It’s impossible to predict when the crypto market will shift, but experts believe these three cryptocurrencies will see a positive change shortly.

Ethereum (ETH)

To gain a leg up on the competition, major financial institutions and technology companies like Barclays and Intel have lately invested in some of the most promising digital currencies, such as Ethereum (ETH).

Both Venezuela and Brazil have begun to replace their depreciating fiat currencies with digital ones. One of the first nations to adopt digital currency as a replacement for fiat currency is Brazil, followed by Colombia and Turkey.

In 2017, the value of Ethereum (ETH) increased by over 13,000%, propelling it to the top of the cryptocurrency market.

Think about Elon Musk’s Twitter post from 2022, when he announced that he encourages people to hold onto physical goods in times of inflation but that he never sells his crypto-investments because he believes in the long term. Elon Musk has Ethereum (ETH) in his cryptocurrency portfolio, showing how much faith he has in the technology.

Solana (SOL)

One more cryptocurrency poised for explosive growth in 2022 is Solana (SOL). Decentralization, security, and scalability are problems that other cryptocurrencies have had to deal with in the past, but this one appears to have all the answers.

One of the best investment opportunities you’ve ever heard of may be Solana (SOL). An Ethereum (ETH) competitor on the rise, aims to provide better DeFi and dApps services and improvements.

However, few have attempted to create an entirely different consensus mechanism, although multiple cryptos are presently competing for Ethereum’s (ETH) top spot.

That’s precisely what SOL has done, in my opinion. Solana’s (SOL) Proof of History (PoH) consensus mechanism, works with a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. PoH’s scalability and usability have both been improved. The outcome is that Solana’s (SOL) environment has flourished, making it an excellent investment opportunity in 2022.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

New cryptocurrency Pac-Man Frog (PAC) has begun its pre-sale. It is the first crypto to go by the name of a classic arcade game. Users may win real money by participating in blockchain-based games. Using the Solana (SOL) network, gamers may fill their accounts with the funds they have on GameFi.

This project intends to transform the crypto-gaming industry by uniting token holders into an independent decentralized organization (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation). Adding insult to injury, many people are still uncertain of Bitcoin and how safe it is to use.

Alternatively, by creating a school on its platform for crypto beginners and experts alike, Pac-Man Frog (PAC) aims to assist users in learning and improving their understanding of the cryptocurrency industry.

Monitor this new initiative, which is expected to surpass previous initiatives in terms of results. With a current token price of only $0.10, this is a low-cost cryptocurrency with much upside potential for early investors.

There is little question that Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Pac-Man Frog (PAC) are all on the precipice of something very remarkable. So, if you’re thinking about investing in cryptocurrencies, these are the three to keep an eye on.

