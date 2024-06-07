The war within recruitment: The two sides of AI bots

According to research by a UK-based non-profit, online abuse against women in Ethiopia is forcing them to restrict their involvement in public life, both on and offline - Copyright AFP/File Chris Delmas

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in job applications and hiring processes is transforming the landscape for both applicants and employers.

As an example, job seekers are leveraging AI tools to craft cover letters, résumés, and automate job applications.

On the other hand, employers are deploying AI to sift through the surge of applications. Some have policies on the use of AI by both candidates and within the firm.

Sara Gutierrez, Chief Science Officer at SHL, explains how the use of AI in hiring as something that can be beneficial when used the right way.

Gutierrez explains: “Given that skills-based hiring is the future, using AI to both assess and evaluate candidates (on the employer’s side) and to help candidates differentiate themselves more clearly can significantly improve the hiring process for everyone involved. The key lies in shifting the focus away from the “bot vs. bot” scenario and instead leveraging AI to deploy a powerful Talent Intelligence database.”

AI holds immense potential to revolutionize hiring by leveraging Talent Intelligence data, which can provide a comprehensive understanding of candidate skills, experiences, and potential.

Gutierrez notes how: “This data is derived from diverse sources such as psychometric assessments, job performance metrics, and self-reported skill proficiencies. Talent Intelligence may also consider job market trends and economic conditions. Analysing such a rich dataset enables AI to generate powerful insights into a candidate’s fit for various roles, moving beyond traditional résumé-based evaluations.”

Gutierrez believes that with talent intelligence, AI in hiring can be important and ease the process.

Here she observes: “Utilizing Talent Intelligence data, AI can provide actionable insights that improve the hiring process for both sides. Employers can identify key skills and competencies that predict success in specific roles, leading to better hiring decisions. For instance Salesforce successfully used AI to identify and hire former teachers for solution engineering roles by recognizing overlapping skills.”

In consideration: “This example illustrates how AI can uncover valuable talent pools that might otherwise be overlooked, matching candidates to roles based on core skills rather than traditional qualifications alone.”

Gutierrez’s main point is: “By harnessing the power of AI and Talent Intelligence, both candidates and organizations stand to benefit significantly. Candidates can be proactively recruited without having to apply, and organizations can access a wider pool of talent with specific information on what each candidate can offer.”

She adds, summing up the best way forwards: “This approach promises to enhance the overall quality of hires and streamline the hiring process, making it more efficient and effective for everyone involved.”