The unexpected boom: UK funeral industry sees 28% surge in funeral directors

If you thought the funeral industry was a sombre and stagnant business, think again. The UK‘s funeral industry is experiencing a remarkable boom, with a staggering 28% increase in funeral directors over the past decade. Yes, you read that right – the business of saying goodbye is thriving like never before. But what’s behind this unexpected surge?

Almost one in five folks in England and Wales are now 65 or older, a figure that’s jumped by 20% over the last decade. This ageing crowd is driving up the demand for funeral services. We’ve seen the number of funeral directors shoot up from 4,015 in 2014 to 5,125 in 2024. That’s quite a climb and one that tells an important story of just how important this industry has become.

It’s not just about the numbers; this trend is popping up in pop culture too. Shows like Coronation Street and EastEnders now feature funeral directors as main characters, showing us the industry’s growing place in our everyday lives. It’s a small but telling sign of just how increasingly crucial these services are becoming.

But there’s a big issue that often flies under the radar: the lack of statutory regulation. Funeral directors can opt to join professional groups like the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) or the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF). These organisations set high standards, but joining them is completely voluntary. This means many funeral homes operate without any mandatory oversight, potentially leading to inconsistencies in service quality.

During one of life’s most vulnerable moments, families rely on funeral directors to handle their loved ones with care and respect. Without compulsory regulation, there’s no guarantee that every funeral home meets the same standards. This gap in oversight could leave families at risk of receiving subpar services when they need excellence the most.

BoldData, the organisation behind this eye-opening study, is renowned for its precise global data, covering over 350 million companies in more than 4,000 industries. Their insights into the funeral industry reveal both its tremendous growth and the challenges it faces.

So, what’s all this mean for the future of the funeral business in the UK? The rise in funeral directors shows the market’s adjusting to an ageing population’s needs. But it also highlights the urgent need for tighter regulations to make sure every family gets the top-notch service they deserve.

As people keep getting older, the demand for funeral services will keep climbing. It’s key for the industry to not just expand but also to uphold high standards and earn the trust of the communities they serve. The future of the funeral industry isn’t just about having more funeral directors; it’s about having better ones.

In the end, while the funeral business is definitely booming, it’s crucial to tackle these regulatory gaps to protect and serve the public properly. The increase in funeral directors is just the start. The real challenge is ensuring this growth comes with consistent quality and professionalism.