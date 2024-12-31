Connect with us

The ultimate new year gift guide for restful nights

Give the gift of restful, refreshing sleep this New Year with Dream Valley’s innovative sleep products. From cooling comforters to silky sheets, these items are perfect for anyone who values comfort and quality rest. As we welcome a cozy New Year, it’s a thoughtful way to ensure warm, sweat-free nights for everyone you care about.
Photo courtesy of Outlast Aerocool
1. Outlast Aerocool Deep Sleep Cooling Comforter

For the hot sleeper in your life, the Outlast Aerocool Deep Sleep Cooling Comforter is a must-have. Featuring NASA-engineered Outlast technology, this comforter absorbs and releases heat to maintain the perfect sleeping temperature all night long. Available in chic colors like Pink Blush, Dream Blue, and Cool Grey, it’s hypoallergenic, machine-washable, and safe for pets and kids. 

Photo courtesy of Outlast Aerocool

2. Outlast Aerocool Kids Cooling Comforter

Make bedtime extra special for the little ones with the Outlast Aerocool Kids Cooling Comforter. Designed with the same temperature-regulating technology as the adult version, it comes in playful designs like Antarctic Penguin and Polar Bear. This comforter ensures a cool, comfortable, and peaceful night’s sleep for kids while being safe and easy to care for.

Photo courtesy of Outlast Aerocool

3. Aerocool Cooling Fitted Sheet Set

Upgrade the sleep experience with the Aerocool Cooling Fitted Sheet Set. These sheets are made with Instant Cooling fabric that wicks away heat and feels luxuriously silky to the touch. Available in elegant shades like Mint Macaron, Ivory, and Lavender Fog, this set is breathable, durable, and perfect for enhancing any bedroom.

Photo courtesy of Outlast Aerocool
Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

