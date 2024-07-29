The story of Steven Mayer and SJM Consultants

Photo courtesy of Steven Mayer

A mere twenty years ago, the internet was still in its infancy, just beginning to make its way into homes across the country. Now, in 2024, it’s hard to imagine a version of the world without it. So much of our world has been augmented, enhanced, or changed by the omnipresence of the internet in day-to-day life. No industry has been altered as substantially by the popularity of the internet as retail. But in a setting in which you can’t personally see or touch what you’re buying, how do you navigate the sometimes murky waters of online retail? Steven Mayer has spent years answering that very question, becoming an expert Amazon consultant with his company, SJM Consultants.

Mayer’s journey in the e-commerce industry has led him to become familiar with Amazon management and consultancy. Through his own experiences, successes, and the lessons learned from challenges, Mayer now aims to inspire and educate aspiring entrepreneurs and businesses. This is where SJM Consultants comes from. As an innovative partner in helping clients navigate and succeed in the competitive world of online retail, SJM Consultants is a name you can trust.

When Mayer began his e-commerce consulting tenure in 2014, he faced numerous challenges, including spending thousands on outdated courses and enduring a major setback with a business partner. Despite these hurdles, Mayer discovered a unique product research approach in 2015, boosting his sales substantially, up to $200K that year.

Today, Mayer manages over 400 client stores and places millions in purchase orders on an annual basis. His hands-on experience and deep understanding of Amazon’s marketplace allow him to provide practical, actionable advice, which has resulted in his numerous accolades and a great deal of acclaim.

Mayer is listed among the top five most successful business consultants in the U.S., and it’s easy to see why. He successfully sold his private-label Amazon business for over seven figures after achieving substantial growth. He now manages over 400 client stores, placing millions in purchase orders annually. He is recognized as an expert in Amazon FBA and wholesale strategies, frequently invited to speak at e-commerce conferences and industry events, and has even launched an online course to share his knowledge and strategies, making advanced Amazon management education accessible at an affordable price.

In addition to this, Mayer also founded The WUA, a passion project dedicated to mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs and fostering the growth of successful Amazon stores, and has personally done millions in online sales with SJM Consultants.

What sets Steven Mayer and SJM Consultants apart is their commitment to sharing what works and what doesn’t from real-world experience. A significant part of his mission is to empower entrepreneurs to overcome challenges and build sustainable businesses, carving out a path that others can follow. His guiding light in the industry has always been a simple mantra: “Uphold integrity in all your dealings. Your reputation is invaluable. Ensure that every action and decision reflects your commitment to ethical practices and excellence.”