The secret to effective upskilling? GenAI, personalization, and flexibility

Photo by fauxels on Pexels

No business stays the same forever. We see this especially in the tech world, where Canadian employers now scramble to meet a growing skills gap in vital areas like AI and machine learning.

One strategy to keep up? Upskilling. It’s a strategy that 81% of tech managers say prepares employees for new projects.

But teaching a workforce new skills is easier said than done. The CARA Group points out that the rapid development of AI can outrun the pace of existing upskilling programs. Plus, employees might resist upskilling if they fear change or, more commonly, the lack of compensation.

So, how do you upskill in a way that engages employees and meets your bottom line? We’ll explore some tips from the International Data Corporation (IDC) and Robert Half: