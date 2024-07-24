The secret to effective upskilling? GenAI, personalization, and flexibility

No business stays the same forever. We see this especially in the tech world, where Canadian employers now scramble to meet a growing skills gap in vital areas like AI and machine learning.
One strategy to keep up? Upskilling. It’s a strategy that 81% of tech managers say prepares employees for new projects.
But teaching a workforce new skills is easier said than done. The CARA Group points out that the rapid development of AI can outrun the pace of existing upskilling programs. Plus, employees might resist upskilling if they fear change or, more commonly, the lack of compensation.
So, how do you upskill in a way that engages employees and meets your bottom line? We’ll explore some tips from the International Data Corporation (IDC) and Robert Half:
- Leverage generative AI for quicker training: Avoid employee burnout by speeding up the training process. IT leaders use GenAI to create and update courses (42%) and analyze skills (46%).
- Prioritize technical and human skills: As you train for technical skills, include a balanced array of leadership and communication skills within the breadth of your employee learning goals. These become especially important as more teams continue with hybrid and virtual working models, where collaboration and communication are key.
- Personalize learning paths: GenAI can help with analyzing employee skills, but personalizing with feedback from your employees regarding scheduling, learning models, and overall interest will perform best. Some training programs now leverage AI to adapt to an employee’s pace, learning style, and specific role.
- Offer flexible learning models: Different employees have different ways of learning, and your upskilling programs should reflect that. Consider microlearning, virtual training, mentoring, and peer-to-peer learning as possible models and give your employees agency to select the best fit for their learning styles.
- Train on the right technology: Robert Half says the following four technologies will be the most coveted and vital as the tech field evolves: AI software with human elements, machine learning or self-editing software, and natural language processing (NLP) to translate data.
- Monitor progress: Show the value of upskilling to your stakeholders, investors, and employees with measurable progress. The IDC suggests setting regular team meetings with stakeholders across all functions to discuss AI projects and results. “Transparency matters,” wrote the IDC’s Amy Loomis.