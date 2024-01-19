The science of youth: Unveiling RESTORIN’s breakthrough in anti-aging

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Historically, the enigma called aging has posed significant challenges to the scientific community. The complex nature of this process has often reduced research to a game of whack-a-mole. Solutions frequently targeted the superficial signs of aging, such as wrinkles, gray hair, and sagging skin, while the underlying, molecular causes remained elusive.

With the advent of more advanced technologies and research capacities, scientists have a better understanding of the root causes of aging at a biochemical level. Cellular health has now emerged as a critical target in anti-aging, marking a shift in this narrative for more comprehensive solutions that target the inward as a means of addressing the outward.

This is where cutting-edge products like RESTORIN come into play. Created by Seragon Biosciences, Inc. to optimize cellular aging and energy metabolism, RESTORIN embodies this new, holistic approach to aging. During the development of this product, researchers closely followed the pioneering principles and best practices established by industry leaders, including those advocated by Dr. Nathan K. LeBrasseur.

As David Brown, Ph.D., senior scientist at Seragon Biosciences, puts it: “Our understanding and approach to aging is evolving. With a focus on cellular health, we’re ensuring our bodies have everything they need to perform optimally”

What about the science behind RESTORIN?

A key component of RESTORIN’s effectiveness lies in the power of NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) precursors. Dr. Brown explains that NAD+ is a vital coenzyme present in every cell of our bodies, playing an essential role in cellular metabolism by facilitating the conversion of nutrients into energy.

“As we age, NAD+ levels naturally decline, leading to reduced cellular energy, increased DNA damage, and accelerated aging,” he says. “NAD+ precursors are an effective way to restore our NAD+ levels.”

This is precisely what Seragon’s RESTORIN does. But that’s not all, beyond acting as a robust NAD+ enhancer, it also leverages the power of senolytics, compounds that selectively target ‘senescent cells.’

“Senescent cells are dysfunctional cells that accumulate in our body over time and drive the progression of many age-related diseases,” says Dr. Brown. Normally, cells have a mechanism that helps them destroy themselves when they become too old, but senescent cells don’t.

Senolytics allow for these senescent cells to be removed by the body.

In addition to NAD+ precursors and senolytics, RESTORIN contains sirtuin-activating compounds (STACs). As Dr. Brown shares, sirtuins are a family of proteins that play a crucial role in the aging process, regulating various processes such as DNA repair and responding to inflammation.

But the unique combination of these components isn’t the only thing that sets Seragon’s RESTORIN apart. Its most striking feature is the SERC-controlled release technology, a delivery method that ensures RESTORIN’s components are effectively absorbed.

Seragon’s RESTORIN is a comprehensive approach to healthy aging. Instead of simply masking the signs of aging, it targets the causes of cellular deterioration, promoting enhanced cellular energy and optimized aging.