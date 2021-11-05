Connect with us

The rise of Miami real estate entrepreneur Nathan Lieberman

While many new realtors have relocated to Miami for its opportunities, one emerging commercial real estate magnate saw the potential long before the covid surge. 

Published

Nathan Lieberman
Photo courtesy Nathan Lieberman
Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Categorically known as a destination for vacation and a hotspot for nightlife and culture, in the last year and a half especially, Miami has gained recognition worldwide for its massive real estate boom. Making global headlines about new waves of real estate opportunities, the Magic City became a safe haven for many throughout the pandemic.

While many new real estate entrepreneurs have since relocated to Miami for its opportunities, one emerging commercial real estate magnate saw the potential in Miami long before the covid surge. 

Entrepreneur Nathan Lieberman broke into the industry nearly 20 years ago starting simply and humbly with purchasing and flipping condos in South Beach.

Today, Lieberman owns 16 luxury boutique hotels in Miami and most recently joined the prestigious ONE Sotheby’s International Realty as one of their leading brokers. But what sets Lieberman apart from competitors is his years of experience in the business as well as his expertise in hotel operations. After managing the operations of a number of hotels in Miami, Lieberman’s specialty is purchasing, developing and then managing hotel properties.

In a world where most real estate developers bring in a third-party management component like perhaps a Hyatt or Hilton to manage hotels, Lieberman adds additional value to his properties, with attention to detail, remaining truly invested in the project from start to finish and into operations. 

“For me, working in the business isn’t just a money grab,” Lieberman says. “I love looking at a project and figuring out how to put it together, how to make things work. Talking to people, making connections and helping people is genuinely what I love doing the most.” 

As an avid surfer, Lieberman discovered his love for real estate after many of his surf trips often exposed him to interesting and unique real estate properties. After studying finance at NYU, the young grad dove head-first into the real estate industry, utilizing his finance background to help him navigate a number of deals.

Bringing an edge that competition simply does not understand, Lieberman brings years of experience of actually doing the work. Unlike a lot of real estate investors who remain remote and distant, Lieberman is involved in every aspect, seeing his projects come to fruition.

While he’s known for his extensive portfolio of boutique hotels in the Miami area, looking ahead, Lieberman is currently looking forward to adding a restaurant and nightlife component to his Metropol hotel in Miami with the addition of a restaurant. But with promising opportunities on the horizon, Lieberman currently looks forward to putting together new hotel deals, expanding his portfolio even further.

While many new and eager real estate hopefuls continue to relocate to Miami in hopes of breaking into the real estate scene, Lieberman’s years of experience are unrivaled as he brings extensive knowledge as well as a prolific network to the table.

To learn more about Nathan Lieberman, follow him on Instagram or visit his website

The content featured in this article is brand produced.

In this article:commercial real estate, Miami
Written By

