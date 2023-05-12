The rhythm of the markets: exploring the similarities between music and trading

Photo courtesy Jason Sweeting

The journey from rags to riches is a timeless tale of human resilience and determination. It’s a story that captures the imagination of people from all walks of life, as it showcases the incredible potential of the human spirit to overcome adversity and achieve success.

One of the inspiring examples of this journey is the story of Jason Sweeting, a self-made businessman who was never afraid to dream big and push beyond his limits to secure a better future for his family.

Sweeting’s story began with a piano and a deep passion for music. Dreaming of rock stardom, he spent years trying to make a name for himself in the music industry, but as success remained out of reach and financial troubles continued to weigh heavily on his family’s livelihood, Sweeting knew he needed to find a way out of the seemingly endless loop of financial insecurity.

The world of trading opened up to Sweeting thanks to a close friend who had already been in the business for some time.

“One day, I went to pick up a buddy for a game of golf,” Sweeting recalls. “As I was waiting for him, I saw some squiggly lines on his computer. I asked what they were, and that’s when he told me about trading. I knew nothing about it then, but as he told me about how much he earned, I realized that was a great opportunity I couldn’t afford to miss.”

Having recognized the potential behind the financial market, Sweeting decided to take action. He immersed himself in the world of trading, absorbing every bit of knowledge he could find from written sources and networking with other accomplished traders.

Interestingly enough, Sweeting’s music industry experience was of great help when he turned to trading. One of the first things he learned was that, whether one was a musician or a trader, becoming successful meant relying on external factors.

“As a musician, I had to rely on people all the time. I needed a booking agent and a talent agent. I relied on agencies and their willingness to give me a chance,” Sweeting explains. “As a trader, although you can be in charge of your own business, you still depend on the market and the companies you invest in.”

Realizing the connection between the two vastly different industries and channeling his prior knowledge and experience into the trading world was crucial for Sweeting’s success. However, there is another ingredient to his success. Without that component, he wouldn’t be able to get to where he is today.

It may sound odd to many, but Sweetey heavily relies on his belief in God and higher power to succeed in trading. “Knowledge and experience are a must, but so is faith,” he says. “You have to believe things are going to work out in the end, and that’s why faith is what gets you far. Especially when things don’t go your way.”

Sweeting has experienced those tribulations thousand times over. Numbers are going down, and he’s scrambling over his notes and plans, looking for the error, but in reality, the failure was meant to happen.

“My faith allowed me to keep my head up despite the losses I suffered. I had that reassurance in my head that kept me going because I always know that you may lose a little money before you make it ten times over.”

His faith has also compelled Sweeting to use his online platforms to advise his followers on the do’s and don’ts of the trading market in hopes of teaching them how to make smart financial and investment choices.

“Anyone who believes in higher power knows that you get something you want only when you give it away. That’s why I hope to reach as many people as I can,” Sweeting says. It may be ambitious, but his goal is to reach a following of 10 million people by 2024.

“I know, and I believe I can do it. With the right mindset and tools, people can achieve anything. They just need to learn to let go of their past and keep looking ahead. That’s the recipe for success.”