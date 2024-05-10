The power of product positioning: How Shveta Shahi dominates a crowded market with human-centricity

Photo courtesy of Shveta Shahi

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Navigating a crowded market requires more than domain expertise — it demands strategic product positioning and messaging. Both are second nature to Shveta Shahi, a seasoned cybersecurity product marketing leader who is an expert in market research, product positioning, messaging, and content strategy.

Shahi’s resonant product marketing

Shahi’s extensive knowledge of strategic product positioning and go-to-market (GTM) strategies showcases her ability to articulate the value of products and solutions in a way that resonates with customers and internal stakeholders. Her approach also distinctly sets the products apart from competitors.

“My deep product and market knowledge specifically targets the urgent needs of security buyers, which is central to our storytelling,” explains Shahi. “This expertise enables me to transform complex product features into clear, practical benefits that address our customer’s pain points.”

Shahi recently published an article on balancing human creativity and AI in product marketing. In it, she presents the “DARE” framework as a guide for product marketers to integrate AI while maintaining the human touch effectively. She argues that the product’s value must be communicated in a way that resonates with the target audience.

Shahi’s software engineering background and her 15 years of industry experience have armed her with a deeper understanding of cybersecurity products. This combination of skills enhances her advocacy of merging technical innovation and the human aspect, which is the backbone of her professional career.

Combining product-centric and human-centric approaches

Shahi balances product-centric and human-centric approaches based on her extensive experience working with companies of all sizes in product marketing. She believes that the most successful businesses can effectively blend these two perspectives.

In Shahi’s view, a product-centric approach is essential for driving innovation and ensuring that offerings are technologically advanced and of high quality. Companies can differentiate themselves and attract customers looking for more modern solutions by focusing on product development and continuously improving features and functionalities.

Shahi, however, is quick to emphasize the significance of human-centricity for sustained success. She holds that genuinely understanding customers’ needs, pain points, and aspirations is key to creating valuable and impactful products.

Companies can gain customer engagement and loyalty by actively listening and incorporating their feedback into product development.

“The key is to find the sweet spot where product innovation meets customer needs,” Shahi explains. “It’s about using their insights to guide product development while pushing technological possibilities. When you get that balance right, you build products that stand out in the market and impact customers’ lives meaningfully.”

Shahi speaks from experience, as she has consistently delivered solutions that achieve technical excellence and strong market adoption. Her method involves close collaboration with cross-functional teams, thorough market research, and direct customer engagement.

Driving market success through strategic insights and industry engagement

Shahi’s thought leadership and industry impact are rooted deeply in her extensive product positioning and strategic marketing knowledge. Her contributions to revenue expansion and her ability to forge valuable industry connections through participation in major security conferences underscore her influence in the field.

Shahi serves on the Customer Advisory Board of the Go-to-Market Alliance, an organization dedicated to driving company-wide alignment around GTM strategy. Additionally, as an active member of the Cybersecurity Marketing Society, Shahi stays attuned to the industry’s trends and best practices. This allows her to continuously refine her strategies and share insights with the broader cybersecurity community.

Shahi’s insights on human-centric marketing and agile strategies guide the cybersecurity sector by providing a strategic framework for organizations aiming for market leadership and sustained success.

“The efforts we invest today are crucial for ensuring a safer future,” she emphasizes. “More than just leading the market, our focus is cultivating trust with each product we introduce and executing thoughtful strategies.”

Shahi’s business acumen establishes her as a trusted advisor who effortlessly bridges cybersecurity solutions with real-world business needs. This rare combination enables her to build an authentic rapport with security professionals and buyers alike.

Shahi is set to lead organizations toward launching impactful security solutions, focusing on the human aspect first and foremost. These organizations can then protect critical digital assets while cultivating long-term customer trust, loyalty, and advocacy.