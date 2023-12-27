The new age of office pet peeves: What we find most annoying about our co-workers

Image: © DJC

As we enter a New Year and think about returning of the office, what do we think about our fellow workers? The workplace landscape continues to evolve, bringing with it a fresh set of so-termed ‘icks’ – those little quirks or habits that, for some reason, get under our skin.

This year, there seem to have been a curious mix of tech-savvy, health-conscious, and lifestyle-driven icks taking the lead, from the traditional microwaving fish icks. This is according to the firm Digital ID, who surveyed 3500 office workers, to find out these new-age office pet peeves. The main areas from their report, which has been passed onto Digital Journal, are featured below.

TikTokers in the office

First on the list is the rise of the ‘Office TikToker.’ With social media becoming an inseparable part of our lives, the TikTok craze has infiltrated many people within the workplace.

These are the colleagues who, at any given opportunity, are filming their latest dance challenge or lip-sync battle right in the middle of the office.

This can be a distraction for those trying to concentrate on their tasks. The key question is: where do we draw the line between a lively workplace and maintaining a professional environment?

The office vaper

Vaping, once seen as a discreet alternative to smoking, has become more prominent and, for some, a bit of an office ick. Even though most workplaces prohibit vaping, odours can entrail in from those standing outside or from the breath of someone who has recently vaped.

The issue arises when the sweet scent of various vape flavours starts permeating the office space. Not everyone appreciates walking through a cloud of cotton candy or green apple scents on their way to a meeting.

The cold-water swimmer’s bravado

The ‘Cold Water Swimmers’ are a group that has gained popularity for their dedication to this invigorating health trend. These are the colleagues who start their day with an icy dip in the local lake or sea and do not shy away from sharing their experiences in great detail.

This, along with other health fads, can lead to an unintended division between the health enthusiasts and those who prefer their morning routine to be more temperate.

The ‘Always-On’ Gen Z

The ‘Always-On’ ick from Generation Z refers to constant digital connectivity, juggling between work tasks, social media, and messaging. While this means they are highly responsive, it also blurs the lines between work and personal life, sometimes appearing as a lack of focus to those who value uninterrupted work.

While these new-age icks are relatively harmless and often add character to the workplace, they also highlight the diverse lifestyles and preferences that exist within an office. What new icks will 2024 bring?