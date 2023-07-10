The most common job roles in London at greatest risk of workplace accidents

A business centre in the heart of London. Image. — © Tim Sandle.

New research has revealed London’s most common job roles and their risk of workplace accidents, with sales and retail assistants taking the top spot.

Accident compensation experts at Claims have analysed official UK government data to discover the most common job roles in London and offered expert insight into the workplace accidents that these workers can face. The output of these insights have been shared with Digital Journal.

Rank Job Role Number of Employees 1 Sales and retail assistants 146,860 2 Cleaners and domestics 100,740 3 Financial managers and directors 81,445 4 Care workers and home carers 72,475 5 Administrative occupations 68,740

Coming in top position are sales and retail assistants. Stocking shelves, organising stores, and processing payments are just some of the responsibilities of a sales assistant. Slips, trips, and falls make up approximately 40 percent of accidents that occur within retail, which can happen due to fallen merchandise and cluttered aisles. In some cases, strains and sprains can occur from handling heavy objects without proper training or access to tools that can help with lifting.

Next are cleaners and domestics. Tidying up spillages, cleaning floors, restocking supplies, and handling waste disposal are a selection of the duties of a cleaner, but more than 3,000 severe accidents involving cleaners are reported to the UK’s Health & Safety Executive annually.

Wet floors from cleaning can result in slips if other cleaners have not used signage in the workspace. On top of this, cleaners typically use potent chemicals to clean surfaces and kill germs, but this can lead to skin injuries if the skin is exposed or even impact lung health due to inhalation if proper PPE is not provided.

In third spot are financial managers and directors. The role of a financial manager and director is managing resources, financial planning, and investing, which in turn contributes to an organisation’s financial stability and growth opportunities. With this role usually taking place in an office, the required working hours are approximately eight each day – however, this may be extended during busy work periods.

Staying seated at a desk for this amount of time can not only cause an increase in blood pressure due to the lack of movement, but it can also cause musculoskeletal disorders; between 2021-2022, 42 percent of work-related musculoskeletal disorders affected the back.

In fourth place are care workers and home carers. While the responsibilities of a care home worker can vary, the typical day-to-day tasks include helping residents with personal care: showering, helping with social and physical activities, assisting with medication, and much more. However, these tasks can involve injuries such as strains, sprains, and fractures in areas like the hands and spine due to lifting and handling – in fact, approximately 1 in 3 accidents occur due to manual handling.

The fifth spot goes to administrative occupations. Working in administration requires a range of responsibilities, from maintaining filing systems and preparing documents to updating databases and processing invoices. Completing these tasks involves using computer screens for long periods, with the working day in this role lasting approximately eight hours; if employers don’t allow staff to have regular breaks or provide equipment such as glare filters, this can lead to a type of eye strain known as computer vision syndrome, which affects around 60 million people across the globe.

With the above, the wide range of industries with the most common job roles in each city means that there are a variety of workplace accidents and injuries that citizens are at risk of – from slips and falls to musculoskeletal disorders.