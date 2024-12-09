The interdependency of supply chains — a closer look at critical materials

Photo by Elevate on Unsplash

The management of supply chain challenges, particularly with new and raw materials, is complex but essential to driving opportunities. Ilker Erkose, a seasoned supply chain expert and author of the Multi-Tier Criticality Management (MTCM) methodology, explains how this integrated approach can help businesses enhance their supply chain performance. MTCM is designed to assist organizations in managing complex supply chains and developing robust supplier systems. Erkose often describes how interconnected supply chains are across several tiers, which are often overlooked. “In supply chain management, many businesses are dealing with complexities that go beyond just one or two suppliers. The interconnectedness of these supply chains is where the problem lies,” Erkose explains.

Understanding the interdependency in supply chains

Supply chains are usually viewed as a series of processes, but the reality is far more intricate. Every supplier, from primary to secondary to third-tier suppliers, can affect a business’s operations. This interconnectedness is critical for the smooth functioning of the supply chain, as any breakdown at one tier can cause a domino effect down the line. For instance, if a manufacturer relies on a specific material from a low-cost supplier, a disruption in that supplier’s operations can cause a ripple effect across the entire production system.

Ilker Erkose’s methodology, MTCM, helps identify and manage these interdependencies. “By focusing on understanding the critical materials at every level of the supply chain, businesses can better predict risks and plan for disruptions before they occur,” Erkose says.

The role of MTCM in managing interdependencies

MTCM emphasizes the importance of recognizing and managing these interdependencies across the supply chain, from the raw material suppliers to the manufacturers. It’s about understanding that even the smallest disruption can cause a cascading effect throughout the chain. Erkose explains, “MTCM targets the ability to identify critical suppliers and materials at each stage of the supply chain, allowing businesses to take proactive steps to prevent disruptions and manage risks effectively.”

One of the key advantages of MTCM is that it helps companies focus on materials of critical importance, whether they are low-cost or high-cost items. Often, low-cost materials — such as specific packaging or components — can be overlooked, but they play a critical role in the production process. Through MTCM, businesses can identify these materials, assess their impact, and develop contingency plans to mitigate risks associated with their scarcity or unavailability.

Minimizing supply chain risks with MTCM

The interdependency of supply chain elements means that vulnerabilities in one area can have significant impacts throughout the chain. For example, disruptions caused by natural disasters, political instability, or logistical breakdowns can affect the availability of raw materials and delay production processes. MTCM helps businesses build contingency plans to reduce these risks. Erkose points out, “When companies better understand their supply chain’s vulnerabilities, they can prepare for potential disruptions and minimize the financial and operational impact.”

By focusing on the criticality of materials and suppliers, MTCM allows organizations to plan more effectively for unforeseen disruptions, ensuring they have the right safeguards in place, such as safety stock and alternative sourcing. This proactive approach is vital for maintaining consistent product quality and on-time delivery, even in the face of supply chain challenges.

Strategic risk management through MTCM

Another significant benefit of MTCM is its focus on strategic risk management. Businesses can use the framework to assess not just direct risks but also indirect dependencies. Erkose elaborates, “For example, issues with a third-tier supplier can be just as detrimental as problems with a primary supplier. MTCM helps organizations consider these risks and take a more holistic approach to managing them.”

MTCM allows businesses to develop stronger relationships with suppliers, evaluate their risk exposure, and ensure compliance with evolving market conditions. This leads to better preparation, smoother operations, and a more resilient supply chain. Erkose states, “A major factor that many businesses overlook is how their dependencies on other entities can affect their own operations. Understanding these relationships and planning accordingly can help companies stay ahead of supply chain disruptions.”

The future of supply chain management

The global supply chain landscape is becoming more complex, with new risks emerging every day. However, through strategies like MTCM, businesses can better understand and manage the interdependencies within their supply chains. This approach enables companies to predict potential disruptions, plan for them, and minimize their impact, ensuring they remain competitive and resilient in a rapidly changing market.

In an increasingly interconnected world, strategic risk management and proactive planning are key to successful supply chain operations. With MTCM, businesses are better equipped to face the challenges of today’s global market and emerge stronger on the other side.