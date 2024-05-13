The industries with the highest proportion of startups are revealed

London Tunnels aims to redevelop existing World War II-era passageways - Copyright AFP GREG BAKER

What is the current state of startups in the UK? A new survey, based on recent business dissolution data in each region and which industry, considers the current trends. The survey comes from the company BusinessComparison.

The survey draws on data produced by the UK government (Companies House). The review also considers which regions and which industries have active businesses with the youngest average age.

In relation to longevity, the industry in which businesses have been operating for the shortest time on average is postal and courier services, with an average age of 5 years 8 months. This is followed by public administration and defence and compulsory social security, at 5 years 10 months. After this comes employment activities at 5 years 11 months. Following this is food and beverage service activities: 6 years 1 month.

In terms of regions, London emerges as the region with the youngest businesses, 7 years 2 months on average – nearly a year shorter than the Northeast who followed London at 8 years.

After this:

North West: 8 years 0 months

Wales: 8 years 3 months

West Midlands: 8 years 4 months

These other regions are all very close together, with the North East and the North West’s businesses both averaging 8 years old.

The average age of businesses that were dissolved went down in 2023, dropping to 4 years and 4 months. In 2022, the average age of dissolved businesses was 5 years and 2 months. Of the main types of businesses impacted, services to buildings and landscape activities is the industry in which dissolved businesses were youngest on average, at 2 years 8 months.

The regions where companies dissolved the earliest on average were as follows:

London: 3 years 6 months

Wales: 3 years 7 months

East of England: 4 years 10 months

Scotland: 4 years 11 months

West Midlands: 4 years 3 months

Philip Brennan, Founder and MD at BusinessComparison comments: “It was really interesting putting this research together. We weren’t surprised to see that London is the region with the youngest businesses on average – but in Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Hackney, the average age of businesses is actually under five years.”

Brennan continues: “Some aspects of the research might seem worrying to entrepreneurs and people hoping to start their own business soon. The average age of a business when it dissolves has now dropped below five years, to only four years and four months. However, there is plenty of support available to new businesses, including government grants, and Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Hubs around the country where you can access up-to-date advice.”