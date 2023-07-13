The impact of data analytics on global supply chains, according to Vaibhav Bakshi

Photo courtesy Vaibhav Bakshi

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Vaibhav Bakshi, a renowned expert in data analytics, spoke on the critical role of Data – Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming global supply chain management. Bakshi emphasized how these technologies improve decision-making, optimize operations, and enable groundbreaking risk management solutions.

“We are witnessing a significant shift where physical and digital domains blur, thanks to data analytics,” Bakshi explained. He highlighted how real-time demand shaping, predictive risk management, and real-time quality assessments enhance sales, sourcing, and manufacturing within supply chains.

AI Changes the Game in Supply Chain Networks

Bakshi noted the evolution of supply chain analytics from traditional statistical analysis to a complex system incorporating Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, and business intelligence software. The major challenge now is to efficiently harness the enormous amount of data generated in supply chain networks.

“AI emerges as a game-changer, capable of processing both structured and unstructured data while providing real-time decision-making analysis,” Bakshi shared.

Data – Analytics integrates into many facets of supply chain management as a crucial tool in supplier relationship management, product design, demand planning, logistics management, and machine maintenance.

Bakshi also highlighted how data analytics is shaping the future of global trade by allowing customs authorities to detect fraud and identify restricted goods. “The power of AI in supply chain planning was particularly heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, with companies using AI to modify shipment plans and ensure timely delivery,” he added.

Regarding sustainability, Bakshi drew attention to the European Road Freight Transport Survey. This study used different algorithms to analyze logistics operations and reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector, showing the potential of data analytics to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

“In the face of global disruptions, like the pandemic and geopolitical conflicts, data analytics helps businesses navigate uncertainties,” Bakshi stated. He pointed out that companies can stay afloat when they use real-time data for decision-making, which can be highly beneficial in streamlining production processes and predicting impacts on operations.

Bakshi concluded his remarks by mentioning supply chain data products from companies like Bloomberg etc., which provide detailed supply chain related data. These products, he claimed, enable businesses to carry out complex analyses for better risk management and the discovery of investment opportunities.

“Utilizing such datasets allows businesses to enhance their decision-making processes significantly. They can better manage risks and discover untapped opportunities, thus increasing their competitive edge in the market,” he stated.

A Critical Component in Various Industries

Data and analytics’ long-term implications also extend to the finance, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing sectors. Its impact will undeniably shape many more industries to come.

“Data analytics is no longer optional but a necessity for businesses across the board. It’s the driving force behind digital transformation, and it’s crucial that organizations adapt to remain competitive in the ever-evolving market,” concluded Bakshi.

As the digital revolution continues to unfold, the insight provided by Vaibhav Bakshi on the impact of data analytics in global supply chains will undoubtedly steer many businesses toward a more data-driven approach.