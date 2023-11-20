The hot expansion revolution: How Bri-Steel is changing the seamless pipe industry

Photo courtesy of Bri-Steel

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

As the backbone of industries ranging from oil and gas to construction, the seamless pipe manufacturing industry is a vital player in the global economy. Traditionally, the manufacture of seamless steel pipes has been a labor-intensive process involving a number of complex procedures that require remarkable precision.

The end product — a high strength, homogenous steel pipe — has typically justified the production challenges.

That said, technological advancements have given way to a unique shift in this industry, questioning its status quo. Known as the hot expansion process, this groundbreaking technology has set new standards for efficiency and quality by offering a faster, more flexible solution.

Nestled in the heart of Edmonton, Alberta, Bri-Steel Manufacturing has been a trailblazer in the seamless pipe manufacturing industry — with its innovative use of the Thermal Pipe Expansion (TPE) technique.

Founded with a vision to innovate and excel, the company has consistently pushed the envelope, striving to meet the needs of its clientele.

Their mission? Providing top-notch steel pipes using cutting-edge techniques that minimize environmental impact.

In pursuit of this mission, Bri-Steel recognized the potential of the hot expansion process in its early days. More precisely, it became clear that by harnessing this technology, they could revolutionize the industry.

“The hot expansion process isn’t just about improving production,” Neil Rasmussen, the company’s President, says. “It was about leading the charge toward a domestic renaissance in steel pipe manufacturing that was streamlined and sustainable for our industry.”

When contrasted with conventional manufacturing techniques, the advantages of the hot expansion process come into sharp focus.

Rasmussen highlights that traditional methods are limited in the range of pipe sizes they can produce. On top of that, changing out a pipe’s size is time-consuming, meaning that for manufacturers to see profit, they have to receive large order quantities from their customers.

On the other hand, the Thermal Pipe Expansion process allows Bri-Steel to manufacture pipe sizes that normally can’t be produced by conventional pipe mills. More importantly, by choosing its own unique style of TPE, Bri-Steel can also change pipe sizes within just three hours, allowing it to respond to its customers’ preferences or urgent requests practically on the go.

Finally, this method also considerably lowers minimum order quantities, allowing distributors to carry some of the odd sizes that they previously struggled with.

Interestingly, however, Rasmussen points out that while the Thermal Pipe Expansion technique was familiar with the piping markets in North America, its actual implementation has been a relatively recent development.

This is precisely why Bri-Steel Manufacturing, under Rasmussen’s guidance, led the charge in adopting and advocating for this transformative method. As he states, “I saw an opportunity to pioneer the use of this highly efficient technology in North America .”

Considering the ongoing success of both the process itself and Bri-Steel, it’s evident that this can be a true catalyst for change in the industry at large. As the company continues to champion the TPE method, it’s not only solidifying its position as an industry leader but also shaping the future of seamless pipe manufacturing in North America.