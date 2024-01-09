Connect with us

The global hunt for healthcare talent finds a hub at BruntWork

By digitising patient engagement, BruntWork’s goal is to propel the healthcare sector into the modern era

Published

Photo courtesy of BruntWork

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Amidst a critical global shortfall of healthcare experts, BruntWork has become pivotal in outsourcing, bridging the acute demand for healthcare services with the burgeoning trend of a worldwide remote workforce.

They provide a strategic solution that promises up to 80% savings on labour costs, tailored services without enduring contracts or setup fees, and a robust focus on confidentiality. This strategy elevates BruntWork as a crucial ally for healthcare organisations striving to streamline operations while curtailing expenses​.

Transforming healthcare service delivery

Guided by CEO Winston Ong, BruntWork spearheads the evolution of healthcare customer service. “Our mission is to rejuvenate patient care with avant-garde service paradigms,” he articulates. In an industry where the vast majority of patients leverage online evaluations to select their providers, BruntWork’s influence is significant. Despite a surge in digital dependency on information, the company has pinpointed a service delivery gap, with numerous appointments scheduled through conventional phone calls.

This gap unveils a substantial prospect for BruntWork’s offerings. By digitising patient engagement, their goal is to propel the healthcare sector into the modern era. This strategic pivot is buttressed by data highlighting the imperative for transformation: 94% of patients deem online evaluations essential, yet 81% express dissatisfaction with their healthcare encounters​​.

BruntWork’s digital leap meets industry challenges

Ong’s strategic foresight in digital marketing and remote work integration distinguishes BruntWork in healthcare outsourcing. “Anticipating the digital shift, we are now at the helm of it,” he proclaims. Yet, there are detractors. An industry connoisseur, opting for anonymity, contends, “The intricacies of healthcare services preclude outsourcing as a panacea. Patient care intricacies necessitate a synthesis of technology and the human element.”

In rebuttal, BruntWork is intensifying its expansion strategy, aiming to augment its workforce substantially, especially in burgeoning regions. They pledge to equip healthcare providers with an economical service model, potentially slashing labour costs by up to 70% — a figure that resonates amid today’s fiscal strains in the sector​​.

Capitalising on the healthcare outsourcing noom

Projected to witness exponential growth by 2030, the healthcare customer support outsourcing market is a fertile ground for BruntWork. They are strategically poised to capitalise on this expansion, targeting service sectors anticipated to burgeon, such as manufacturing, non-clinical functions, and R&D​​. Their global footprint, spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, indicates a comprehensive and inclusive strategy, poised to tackle a diverse array of healthcare challenges​.

BruntWork’s blueprint for the sector heralds a shift towards a more cohesive healthcare service framework. “We’re not merely reacting to market trends, we’re actively moulding them,” Ong asserts. “By forging a future where top-tier healthcare is accessible via our network, we champion enduring industry progression.”

