The global business network Sense Chain is switching to its own digital asset, Sense Asset

Photo by Steve Johnson on Unsplash

Introducing sense chain: A new era of digital economy

Developed by the Transcontinental Arllecta Group, Sense Chain is a revolutionary digital network designed to reshape the global economy. It empowers individuals worldwide to participate and earn income by leveraging one of our most valuable resources: time.

The Sense-to-Sense paradigm: Transparency and human involvement

According to Egger Milberg, the architect of Sense Chain’s innovative “Sense-to-Sense” methodology, even the most developed economies can benefit from a digital transformation. However, ensuring transparency for all participants is paramount. Notably, Sense Chain aims to minimize human intervention in document flow within the digital economy, striving for a level of less than 1%.

Unique features of Sense Chain:

Every subsequent “sense contract” is linked to an initial “master contract” that defines core user actions within the network. Chained contracts: Each master contract has its own sequence of sense contracts that conclude only upon completion of the main master contract.

Each master contract has its own sequence of sense contracts that conclude only upon completion of the main master contract. Interconnected network: Master contracts within Sense Chain are interconnected. While each chain culminates in a final sense contract, individual contracts within different chains can be linked to facilitate work within the broader network.

Sense Chain: A multifaceted ecosystem

Sense Chain represents a comprehensive digital economic model encompassing:

Users are rewarded with a digital asset corresponding to the time invested in completing sense contracts. Comprehensive financial system: Sense Chain implements a complete financial and monetary policy, including a treasury, operational funds, reserves, and investment vehicles. It also employs a system for assigning unique identifiers and tracking internal digital currency movement, adhering to anti-money laundering regulations.

Measuring success: Economic indicators on Sense Chain

The network calculates over ten key economic indicators in real-time. Here are some prominent examples:

A composite indicator that considers individual user profitability, demand, and consumption levels. Sense Chain Gross Network Product (GNP): Calculated as the total value of services produced across all sense contracts within a specific timeframe.

Sense Chain continuously monitors and optimizes economic activity, fostering a user-friendly business environment for participants worldwide.

“At Sense Chain, we believe every hour spent by our members is valuable. We empower everyone, regardless of location, to participate and contribute to the network’s success”. — Egger Milberg, Arllecta Founder

For additional details on Sense Chain and Arllecta Group, technical details can be found here.