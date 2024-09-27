The future of work is an entanglement of HR, IT, and design

Amanda Schneider, Founder and President of ThinkLab, will be a featured fireside guest at the mesh conference in Toronto on October 23-24, 2024

The future of work is built on a three-legged stool: HR, IT, and design.

No longer siloed, these disciplines are intertwined, creating the foundation for how businesses will innovate and thrive in a world that is constantly changing.

Amanda Schneider, Founder and President of ThinkLab, will be a featured fireside guest at the mesh conference in Toronto on October 23-24, 2024, with her fireside session titled “The Future of Work: An Entanglement of HR, IT, and Design.”

When emerging technologies and evolving work dynamics demand new approaches, Amanda’s expertise in process innovation will help leaders break down barriers between these traditionally separate areas.

Her session will explore how these three fields come together to shape the future of work, with design at the core, supported by IT and human resource strategies that foster innovation, engagement, and sustainability.

Amanda’s session will also delve into the unique challenges and opportunities posed by Generation Z, who are expected to make up 27% of the workforce by 2025.

Based on her research, Amanda will share findings around why Gen Z should be viewed as prototypes for the future, not bound by outdated stereotypes. She will share the results of a recent hackathon where Gen Z was asked to solve challenges faced by architecture firms, highlighting how this generation’s natural affinity for hybrid work can drive fresh, innovative thinking.

The core of her fireside chat will be examples of how research-backed design can bridge the gap between current and future workforce needs, ensuring that spaces remain flexible, sustainable, and user-centric.

Amanda Schneider’s Impact on the Future of Work

As the Founder and President of ThinkLab, Amanda Schneider has been at the forefront of innovation in the design industry for over two decades.

The viral Forbes article on Generation Z in which she was featured, and her #1 article for July 2024 in the MIT Sloan Management Review, and her forthcoming TedX talk are examples of how she’s shaped conversations around the future of work and workplace design.

Amanda’s award-winning podcast Design Nerds Anonymous, now entering its sixth season, continues to inspire and inform the industry with the latest insights on design, research, and sustainability.

Amanda’s degree in Industrial Design, coupled with an MBA, has positioned her at the intersection of design and business.

Her expertise allows her to translate complex research into actionable strategies that benefit not only architects and designers but also HR teams, contractors, and business leaders.

Her session at mesh promises to offer attendees a fresh perspective on how to leverage design to shape the future of workspaces, living spaces, and play spaces in a rapidly evolving world.

Join the mesh conference in Toronto on October 23-24, 2024. Tickets are available now at meshconference.com.