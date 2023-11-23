The future of trucking: predictions and trends

Photo courtesy of Hani Ryad on Unsplash

Running a trucking business is rewarding and challenging work. In addition to acquiring clients and finding qualified drivers, you must keep records of every move your drivers make to be compliant with the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration (FMCSA) rules.

It is important to keep up with the latest trends in the industry. Knowing about new software technology and the way the trucking industry is changing will help you grow your business and make your clients and drivers happy.

Demand is increasing

Knowing that there is a demand for a service you provide is always a good thing. E-commerce has been on the rise ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, and Amazon and other online warehousing companies need products moved across the country quickly.

There is expected to be a 4% increase in the demand for truck drivers over the next 10 years. That means there will be a demand for 89,300 new drivers.

Unfortunately, those jobs may be hard to fill because there is a shortage of drivers in the industry. A trucking company would be well advised to offer truckers salaries that are slightly higher than the industry median of $24.00 an hour. Offering an annual raise and progressive benefits will also help.

Advances in technology

Artificial intelligence is changing every industry in the world and trucking is no exception. Trucking companies need to keep copious amounts of records and AI can process data at an astounding rate.

Artificial intelligence can also help you plan your routes and cargo. Although there will be more demand for drivers over the next 10 years, logistics specialists may not be as necessary as they once were.

New technology will help you to minimize driving time, plan the least expensive routes, and avoid deadhead trucks.

You will never have to worry about where your trucks are since there are already electronic logging devices equipped with trackers that can tell you the exact location of your trucks and their cargo.

More environmentally sound

Most people probably do not think of trucking as an environmentally sound industry. However, environmental laws are tightening for the trucking industry.

Many trucking companies operate out of California. There is a new law intended to achieve carbon neutrality in the next 20 years. All companies that do business out of California will have to reduce their carbon usage by 86%.

The new law will undoubtedly cause certain trucking companies to move their headquarters out of the state. However, some companies will have to do business in California. New technology is certain to develop that will help truckers comply with this challenging new law.

Chances are you already have a hybrid vehicle or two in your fleet. In the future, you are likely to see both the local and federal governments offering incentives for trucking companies that use electric or hybrid trucks.

Technology is changing the world and the trucking industry will see many exciting changes in the years to come.