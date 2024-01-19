The future of financial freedom: Unveiling Paul Alex’s vision with merchant automation

Photo courtesy of Paul Alex

In the dynamic entrepreneurship world, diversification of income streams is not just a strategy — it’s a survival skill. Among these, passive income has emerged as a crucial element, offering the promise of earnings with minimal active involvement, effectively creating a continuous stream of money, and significantly contributing to wealth accumulation all in one fell swoop.

Certainly, in today’s increasingly digital economy, the importance of passive income as a wealth-generation strategy cannot be overstated. Seasoned entrepreneur Paul Alex is acutely aware of its significance.

Once a full-time and overworked police officer in California, Paul Alex was determined to find a way to set himself free of the 9-to-5 shackles. He began a side hustle, plunging into the often unpredictable realm of passive income building through ATM (Automated Teller Machine) investments.

However, though this was a sound solution in regard to his dreams of financial independence, the added hours were strenuous. This is why Paul Alex decided to take matters into his own hands and craft his destiny. In a bold move, he left the force and established his first online business, ATMTogether. Ever since, Paul Alex has helped countless entrepreneurs in the United States and Canada build their own ATM business.

That said — this was only the beginning of his mission of helping individuals from all walks of life build a secondary income and generational wealth. With his latest venture, Merchant Automation, Paul Alex has taken considerable strides toward turning his inspiring vision into reality.

Speaking about this venture, Paul Alex reveals that a Cash Discount Program is integral to Merchant Automation’s model, providing benefits to entrepreneurs and their small ventures by eliminating the associated credit card fees, not just saving them hundreds and even thousands of dollars each month, but simultaneously providing access to a unique secondary income system.

The beauty of this business model is that anyone can earn residual income month after month after installing their first credit card terminal at any establishment. “It’s similar to providing an ATM to small business owners; only now it’s credit card terminals,” Paul Alex shares. “We also support business owners with marketing services and encourage them to provide cash discounts to customers paying with cash.”

But business owners aren’t the only ones benefiting from Merchant Automation. Paul Alex reveals that for each purchase made at a small, local business, anyone can get paid for every single credit card swipe using the Merchant Automation business model.

“We aim to revolutionize the way passive residual income is generated, making it more accessible and simpler than ever before,” Paul Alex highlights. “Merchant Automation is a prime example of this vision in action – a solution that benefits everyone, from the business owner to the end consumer to the merchant services agent.”

Certainly, by democratizing access to secondary income sources and offering invaluable assistance to local businesses as well as to their customers, Paul Alex has made the road to the American Dream that much easier. Yet, as seen through his lens, the American Dream is much different than what we’re used to.

In contrast to its conventional take on success, Paul Alex’s New American Dream, discussed in great detail in his book From Blue to Digital Gold: A New American Dream, emphasizes the freedom of choice.

“With social media, people often see others living their best life and wonder how they can afford to do so. I remember feeling the same way when I was an overworked detective, working 60 to 100 hours a week,” he reveals. “While earning well, I realized I was living the ‘American Trap,’ not the ‘American Dream.’ I had a mortgage and bills but lacked the blueprint to create wealth.

This is why he has placed such an emphasis on a mindset shift. With his book — an account of his life and entrepreneurial journey – and through his work with Merchant Automation, Paul Alex has strived to help people see a different bigger picture and try an ‘uncomplicated but tested and tried’ recipe for success.

As Paul Alex says, “Success isn’t complicated, neither is business. They don’t have to be. We tend to overcomplicate matters, and I’ve learned that firsthand. But, I’ve also learned that the freedom to decide our fate, be it personal, professional, or financial, is within our own hands, as long as we’re willing to embrace a different mindset.”