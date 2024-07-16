The future of financial engineering: Akhil Khunger’s impact on model implementation and time series analysis

Photo courtesy of Akhil Khunger

Akhil Khunger, a quantitative modeling specialist, asserts that the future of financial modeling lies at the intersection of innovation and efficiency. In an industry where complex models and intricate analyses shape the financial sector, Khunger is an important person in the field.

Khunger has over a decade of experience in the financial industry and has contributed significantly to model implementation and time series analysis. His work has spanned renowned multinational institutions such as Barclays, Citibank, and the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC). He has advanced the standards for efficiency and accuracy in financial engineering.

Streamlining stress testing through automation

At the core of Khunger’s impact lies his groundbreaking work on a comprehensive model implementation system he developed. He recognized the need for a paradigm shift with the daunting task of manually running numerous financial models for the quarterly Comprehensive Capital Analysis Review (CCAR) stress testing.

“The manual process was prone to mistakes due to numerous interlinked pieces and operational errors,” Khunger explains. “It could take up to two weeks to complete the entire production run.”

Undeterred by the challenge’s complexity, Khunger automated the production process, resulting in a four-part system encompassing model data, model execution, model outputs, and model governance. He and the team converted a laborious two-week process into a streamlined one-day affair by leveraging a structured query language (SQL) database, dynamic coding, and a user-friendly Graphical User Interface (GUI).

Mastering time series analysis for accurate forecasting

Khunger’s expertise in time series analysis has driven his success in developing models for balance sheet forecasting, revenue prediction, and probability of default estimation. His work at Barclays, where he serves as a vice president in quantitative analytics, exemplifies his mastery of this critical financial engineering aspect.

“Time series analysis allows us to uncover patterns and trends in financial data that might otherwise go unnoticed,” Khunger elaborates. “We can develop models that are accurate and adaptable to the ever-changing financial landscape by combining this technique with linear regression and machine learning.”

His recent work updating Barclays’ production code from Python 3.8 to Python 3.10 showcases his dedication to leading technological advancements. The significant changes to the code structure and integration of an automated data feed using SQL demonstrate his ability to navigate complex technical challenges while focusing on efficiency and scalability.

Driving innovation through leadership and mentorship

Beyond his technical prowess, Khunger’s impact on the financial industry extends to his leadership and mentorship roles. He fosters innovation and collaboration as a manager of a team of model developers in the U.S. and India. His mentorship has been invaluable in helping them navigate the complexities of financial modeling.

Khunger also led efforts to address and resolve critical regulatory issues at a major London-based international bank. He led a team of model developers in developing new revenue models for sales, trading, and investment banking businesses, resulting in over 25% higher revenue for the bank and a 20% reduction in capital requirements.

“I firmly believe that by embracing technology, fostering collaboration, and always striving for excellence,” Khunger reflects. “We can create a financial landscape that is more efficient, more accurate, and ultimately, more beneficial for all stakeholders.”

The convergence of finance and technology has become increasingly pronounced as the financial industry progresses. Khunger exemplifies the possibilities that arise when passion, expertise, and innovation intersect. His journey has been punctuated by achievements, including the prestigious 2024 Global Recognition Award, which honors his outstanding contributions to the financial sector.

Khunger’s accomplishments showcase his ability to drive progress and shape the future direction of this dynamic field through his technologies, rigorous analytical methods, and a commitment to excellence.