The future of fashion tech: How AI is crafting personalized style experience according to fashion tech expert

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a futuristic concept, it’s a present-day stylist in your pocket,” asserts entrepreneur Laura Mattos, the visionary founder of Zelia. As technology intersects with every thread of the fashion industry, Zelia sparks change, demonstrating how AI is redefining the boundaries of style and personal expression.

At its core, fashion has always been about more than just clothes. It’s a language, a means of communication, and a form of self-expression. In this digital age, the conversation has evolved, with Mattos leading this shift through her AI-powered fashion tech brand, Zelia.

For the University of Chicago Booth School of Business MBA Candidate, former tax consultant at KPMG, now a fashion technology founder, AI transforms traditional styling processes into more efficient and effective ones, bringing in a time when everyone can create their fashion statements in an accessible and fun way.

AI in a nutshell

AI represents a monumental shift in technological capabilities, with automation and personalization standing out as two of its most significant strengths. Automation has revolutionized various industries, streamlining processes that were once labour-intensive and time-consuming. Mattos emphasizes that by leveraging machine learning (ML) algorithms, AI systems can perform repetitive tasks with remarkable efficiency and accuracy, allowing human workers to focus on more complex and creative work.

At the same time, AI understands individual user preferences and behaviours, enabling highly tailored experiences. In digital marketing, AI analyzes consumer data to deliver customized content, product recommendations, and targeted advertising, significantly enhancing engagement and customer satisfaction.

For Mattos, incorporating AI in the fashion industry means automating the time-consuming aspects of style curation, allowing for a focus on ease and personalization. It frees users from the labour of sorting through endless options and provides them with choices that resonate more personally with their style and preferences in a more accessible way.

Zelia: The art of personalization in fashion

Zelia highlights Mattos’ keen understanding of the intersection between fashion and AI. It’s a platform where technology meets personal style, offering an experience as unique as the individuals it serves. The entrepreneur describes her vision for Zelia as a platform redefining the very fabric of fashion, where personalization isn’t just a feature but the core of everything it does. This personalized approach, which blends users’ existing wardrobes with insightful purchasing suggestions, is a significant leap in how technology is employed to enhance the fashion experience. It enables individuals to reimagine the beauty of their pieces and bring new life to them.

The core of Zelia lies in its free automatic outfit generator, a tool that empowers users to become their own fashion stylists. Users can easily upload their clothing collections, and the AI interface provides curated outfit suggestions suitable for various occasions. According to Mattos, with Zelia, the perfect outfit is just a few clicks away. Users can plan outfits ahead of time without clutter and extensive effort. This ease and accessibility mark a departure from traditional fashion norms.

She mentions, “Zelia transforms every user into a fashion expert, offering styling solutions that resonate with their unique aesthetic sense, right from their phone.” This style of democratization is significant in making fashion more inclusive and personalized.

Penetrating the US market

From dominating Brazil’s fashion industry, reporting over 50k users in less than one year of operation, onboarding 11 brands in their pilot program, and ranking as the 13th most popular app in Brazil’s Google Play beauty category in January 2023, Zelia signals the beginning of a transformation in fashion technology.

However, its entry into the US fashion market highlights expansion and a demand for AI-driven fashion solutions. This makes the country an even more significant hub for diverse fashion styles while solidifying its reputation as one of the largest apparel retail markets in the world.

Such technological innovation allows users to experiment with and discover styles that might not have been accessible before, uncovering hidden gems in personal wardrobes. It diversifies fashion, bringing opportunities to explore and express unique styles and contributing to the vibrant and ever-evolving global fashion landscape.

“It’s not easy penetrating an already established market,” Mattos adds. “Yet I always believed in Zelia and what it can accomplish today and in the future.”

Balancing perspectives

While some fear AI might diminish the human aspect of fashion, Mattos offers a nuanced perspective. She recognizes that while AI brings unparalleled efficiency and personalization, fashion remains an art form deeply rooted in human creativity and spontaneity, which AI cannot fully replicate.

She emphasizes that Zelia’s goal is not to replace the human element in fashion but to enhance and support it. By easing the burden of decision-making and streamlining the style selection process, the platform aims to complement, not supplant, the personal touch and human creativity fundamental to fashion.

This approach reflects a deep understanding of the balance between technology and the irreplaceable value of human insight in fashion. Mattos envisions Zelia as a platform that empowers users in the US and globally to explore their style, offering AI-driven suggestions as a starting point for personal expression.