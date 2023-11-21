The fear of passing the baton: Sharevance and the generational shift

Photo courtesy of Sharevance

You have put in the work; you have worked tirelessly with the end goal of creating a successful business, and it has paid off. But what now? Who will take on the business once you are no longer there? What will happen to your baby once you decide to retire? These are all questions that arise when founders and entrepreneurs are faced with the reality that retirement is just around the corner.

With a little over half of business owners not wanting to leave their business to their kids, be it because the children don’t want the business or their strengths don’t align with business needs, many founders need an alternate succession plan. But who? A complete stranger may not understand the intricacies of the business, which may lead to a complete shift in focus, or the company might shut down altogether.

In recognition of these all-important questions, Rosanna Leroe-Muñoz and Abigail Wall created Sharevance, a platform that empowers business owners to implement Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) for their employees. Because, after all, who better to take on the business than the ones who know it best?

ESOPs are a type of employee benefit plan that allows employees to acquire ownership in the company they work for. Sharevance offers an all-inclusive Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to simplify the process of setting up and managing ESOPs, with a focus on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The platform aims to provide business owners with a user-friendly solution for transitioning ownership to employees over time and realizing the benefits of ESOPs, such as employee wealth building, job stability, and tax advantages. Sharevance also facilitates the creation of partial ESOPs, allowing business owners to sell their shares to employees using company capital, thus promoting wealth building and fostering an ownership culture within the company.

Business owners can engage with ESOPs at various stages of their business journey, but the timing of their involvement can significantly impact the benefits for both themselves and their employees. One approach is to consider partial ESOPs, which allow owners to gradually transition ownership to employees while retaining some control and benefiting from the plan’s liquidity options. This doesn’t have to be reserved for retirement; it can begin when the business starts making profits.

The advantages of early engagement are noteworthy, as it provides employees with more time to participate in wealth-building and fosters an ownership culture, leading to improved retention rates. On the other hand, if owners are ready to retire, ESOPs can still be a valuable option, but planning the transition in advance is essential to avoid being forced into a less favorable selling position due to unforeseen circumstances.

Succession planning should commence when the business is profitable, focusing on talent retention, tax-efficient asset management, and ensuring continued business success. While the ESOP journey isn’t linear and can be joined at different points, starting early is generally the most advantageous strategy to maximize the benefits for all stakeholders.

By empowering business owners to gradually transition ownership to their dedicated employees, Sharevance not only ensures a smooth succession plan but also fosters a culture of ownership within the company. Whether it’s about securing your legacy or planning for retirement, Sharevance’s commitment to simplifying ESOPs can lead to a prosperous and stable future for business owners and their employees. To learn more, visit www.sharevance.com.