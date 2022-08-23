The crypto cat fights the crypto dog: Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin go head to head

Image courtesy Big Eyes Coin

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Big Eyes Coin

The first half of 2022 has seen a bearish market setup, with major cryptos losing more than 50% of their values. The crypto community has been wondering what’s next for the crypto market. However, this may be a good time to invest in upcoming projects because of the decreased pricing.

The crypto markets have been increasing the number of outstanding metaverse games and the finest new meme coins to invest in in 2022. While tokens like Shiba Inu have produced excellent profits, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and TamaDoge (TAMA) are battling to become the next biggest meme coin in the crypto industry.

TamaDoge (TAMA) Aims To Disrupt Play-To-Earn Gaming Sector

Tamadoge is an up-and-coming play-to-earn (P2E) decentralised network that allows players to earn in-game incentives in TAMA – the Tamaverse’s native cryptocurrency and token.

Users on the Tamadoge portal may access NFT avatars, earn assets from reward pools, and exchange assets using TAMA. As a result, TAMA’s use case is strongly bound to its metaverse ecosystem, linking the token’s popularity to the platform’s success.

The maximum token supply of TAMA is 2 billion tokens. Furthermore, every time TAMA is used to purchase products on the platform, 5% of all tokens used are burned. This strategy will aid in the long-term preservation of token supply.

In addition to the possibility to trade in TAMA, the Tamadoge platform includes NFT (non-fungible token) interoperability within its own ecosystem. The major feature of the game is the ability to create, buy, and trade Tamadoge pets, which are produced as NFTs via smart contracts.

Users purchase their own Tamadoge pet NFTs, each of them with their own personality. Players compete against other community members to accumulate points on the regularly updated leaderboard, with the top scorers receiving TAMA awards.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launch Is Finally Here

As seen in the news, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project is well anticipated in the crypto community that is just days away from its launch. Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin with the proclaimed objective to introduce new individuals and wealth further into the decentralised finance (DeFi) environment, to establish a large and diversified community with various facets for users to participate.

Big Eyes Coin relies entirely on its members to develop its brand image and reputation. As a result, it is critical for the developer team to create a relevant and marketable character with a charisma likely to pull people back more often to connect with the ecosystem.

The community will also determine the token’s future, with several initiatives in the works to entice users back and revitalise the community. The NFT Sushi Crew, in which owners of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) influenced NFTs will be able to engage in real-life gatherings and events, is one of these initiatives, as well as comic books and other media that will grow on the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) environment and characters.

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin