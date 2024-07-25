The art of influence: Forging powerful connections with C-suite leaders to drive change

Photo courtesy of Pragya Batra

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

“The true measure of success in our industry isn’t found in the accolades we receive, but in the tangible benefits we deliver to our clients,” shares Pragya Batra, a leading figure in management consulting. As she discusses the dynamics of her field, it’s clear that Pragya deeply understands what driving significant change during these challenging yet opportunistic times means.

Currently serving as a strategy and transformation manager at EY, one of the prestigious Big Four accounting firms, Pragya has distinguished herself in business consulting. Her eight years of experience orchestrating major transformations for multinational companies across various sectors have earned her top executives’ trust, positioning her as an advisor in navigating the intricacies of today’s digital era.

Understanding the changing landscape of consulting

The management consulting sector is witnessing a profound transformation, anticipating expanding to $82.28 billion in the United States by 2025. There’s a heightened demand for specialized skills in a world leaning toward digital modernization, operational efficiency, and informed decision-making post-pandemic. Pragya leads this transformation with her technological insight and commercial knowledge merger.

“The essence of success in consulting lies in comprehensively understanding the client’s challenges and opportunities and crafting tailored solutions that resonate with their objectives,” Pragya explains.

Her methodology, focusing on intimate collaboration with senior management and key stakeholders, has built her reputation as a strategic ally capable of tangible results.

The essence of agile transformation

Pragya is renowned for her aptitude in Agile project management. Scaled Agile has accredited her with multiple SAFe certifications, and she champions this technique, steering clients toward adopting new practices and revamping their operations. Her projects, often extending over years and yielding more than $50 million, underscore her proficiency in bringing large-scale change.

“Agile goes beyond being a mere industry buzzword; it epitomizes a mindset that equips organizations to navigate and flourish amidst rapid changes,” Pragya asserts. Through Agile, she has aided clients in updating their data infrastructures, digitally overhauling their procedures, and enhancing customer engagement through digital channels.

Navigating the complexities of transformation

Most people have praised the consulting realm’s shift toward Agile methodologies, yet some critics remain skeptical. A seasoned consultant and industry commentator notes, “Agile undoubtedly offers advantages, but it may not suit every organization.” The critic emphasizes the importance of tailoring transformation initiatives to each organization’s specific context and challenges.

Pragya understands these reservations but believes that the advantages of Agile, when correctly applied, significantly overshadow its drawbacks. “Adapting to change is challenging yet critical for progress and survival,” she contends. In her role, she supplies solutions and empowers clients to prosper amidst uncertainties.

Looking toward the future

As consulting continues to change, Pragya envisions a future where the integration of business strategies and technological advancements becomes even more seamless. “The consultants who will truly stand out are those who can marry strategy with its execution, utilizing technology to foster innovation and generate value,” she predicts.

For Pragya, this future is not on the horizon — it’s here. She is leading the way with her skills and ability to connect deeply with executive teams. “The pace of change is accelerating,” she acknowledges. “As consultants, our mandate is to make sure that our clients do more than keeping up — they must be pioneers.”

As the field of business ventures into the post-pandemic world, consultants like Pragya are indispensable. Their influence on decision-makers, ability to enact change, and success in delivering tangible results position them as pillars of the corporate world, sculpting the future one project at a time.