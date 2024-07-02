The advantages of hiring overseas: insights with outsourcing company Remote Employee

Photo by Jeremy on Unsplash

Throughout the world, remote work has become the norm rather than the exception. Businesses of all sectors increasingly turn to overseas hiring, hoping to tap into global talent pools, reduce costs, and enhance productivity.

The COVID-19 pandemic has up-ended the traditional workspace and greatly driven the adoption of remote work as an alternative. According to a report by Remotify, 12.7% of full-time employees are now working from home, with an additional 28.2% embracing a hybrid work model. Businesses have opened up new business opportunities, allowing them to hire talent worldwide, break down geographical barriers, and expand their reach.

Remote Employee, a top outsourcing company built by BPO experts with over 60 years of collective experience, has based its business model on connecting these businesses with much-needed remote talent. Modern enterprises find themselves spoiled for choice in the modern job market, with companies like Remote Employee streamlining the overseas hiring process significantly.

Ruffy Galang, CEO and co-founder of Remote Employee, highlights the significance of this trend: “Never before have businesses been able to hire from such a diverse talent pool, all located in the same building. Before, the choices were limited by geographical location and several other factors. Now, you can find experts worldwide at a fraction of the cost.”

Statistics support this optimistic outlook. Experts estimate that 32.6 million Americans will work remotely by 2025, reflecting a change of opinion toward flexible work arrangements. This trend is not limited to the United States; remote work is becoming increasingly prevalent globally, with companies recognizing the benefits of a distributed workforce.

The benefits of hiring overseas

The most compelling advantage of hiring overseas is the significant cost savings. Businesses can save up to 70% on labor and overhead costs by hiring staff from countries like the Philippines, where labor is more affordable than in Western nations. With these savings, companies can reinvest the difference into other areas of their operations, driving further growth and development.

Galang elaborates, “Our clients can save substantial amounts on salaries and operational costs. For example, a remote employee can fill an onshore U.S. position with an annual salary of $65,000 for as low as $25,000. These are significant savings, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.”

Hiring overseas also provides access to a vast and diverse talent pool. Remote Employee specializes in connecting businesses with highly educated English-speaking staff, from customer support to IT and marketing – so much so, that they have been crowned the #2 BPO enterprise by Outsource Accelerator. Businesses can further take advantage of this diversity by utilizing multiple cultural perspectives, allowing them to broaden their horizons.

Remote Employee’s unique value proposition

Seamlessly integrating remote staff into a business’ operations is key to reaping the benefits of overseas hiring. Businesses must integrate remote employees well to maintain high service and productivity standards without compromising on the complicated aspects of international laws, cultural differences, or workplace needs.

“Our goal is to make the process as simple as possible for everyone involved,” explains Galang, referencing Remote Employee’s full-suite services. “We take care of everything from recruitment to compliance, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations without worrying about legal issues.”

Remote Employee maintains a 97% customer retention rate by investing in employee retention, offering professional development programs and a supportive work environment – of which, quite literally, occurs within the same facility. Rather than working from home, Remote Employee’s members are provided with a state-of-the-art working area complete with all the amenities they need to operate at their best. Remote Employee’s commitment to employee satisfaction lowers turnover rates and increases productivity, benefiting clients and employees.

“We believe that happy employees are productive employees. We’ve all had a miserable job at one point. Nobody’s at their best when they’re miserable,” says Galang.

Future trends and forecasts

The future of remote work looks promising, with continued development expected in the coming years. According to Buffer’s State of Remote Work report, 98% of remote workers would like to work remotely for the rest of their careers, and 71% prefer a fully remote structure. This preference for remote work is likely to drive further adoption of flexible work arrangements, benefiting companies like Remote Employee that specialize in remote staffing solutions.

In addition, advances in communication and collaboration tools are making remote work more feasible. Companies are increasingly investing in technologies that support remote work, enhancing productivity and employee engagement.

“Technology is a key enabler of remote work,” notes Galang. “With the right tools, remote work can have all the benefits of on-site. At our office spaces, we give our staff as many advantages as possible, all to better serve our clients.”

A remote tomorrow

The advantages of hiring overseas are cost savings, access to a diverse talent pool, and enhanced productivity. Organizations worldwide are augmenting their workforce with overseas experts at a fraction of the cost.

As remote work spreads, companies like Remote Employee will benefit the most. Though the competition may be fierce, those who will dominate the outsourcing sector will be the companies that offer the most advantages to clients and the least drawbacks to their employees.

In the words of Ruffy Galang, “The future of work is global, and we are excited to be riding this wave. We wouldn’t have gotten to this point without our incredible employees.”

For workers and businesses alike, off-site offices offer the sort of convenience, financial benefits and reliability that wouldn’t be possible otherwise. A future of remote work, by all accounts, is a better future.