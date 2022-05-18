The 5 most suitable cryptocurrency for this month’s watchlist

Image courtesy RoboApe

Everyone is talking about cryptocurrencies, but do you have any clue what they are? Do you get overwhelmed when you hear the terms “blockchain” and “altcoins”? Don’t worry! It’s a tricky new world, so taking little steps and going at your own pace is always a smart idea.

If you’re going to invest in something, you should always educate yourself about it beforehand. Only then can you calculate the risk-to-reward ratio and determine what fits you as an investment. And cryptocurrencies are no exception.

Cryptocurrency has sparked a lot of debate, with some hailing it as the world’s next payment system and others dismissing it as a speculative bubble.

Some individuals are unclear as to what makes cryptocurrencies valuable and effective as a way of holding and transferring value. Altcoins — short for alternative coins – are another name for most cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC) is the most well-known cryptocurrency, but there are several newcomers to the market known as altcoins. Bitcoin is impossible to ignore when investing in cryptocurrencies. BTC’s price has a significant impact on the price of other cryptocurrencies.

So, which cryptocurrencies stand a higher chance of surviving in the long run than Bitcoin? Here are a handful of the leading contenders, given in no particular order, with the disclaimer that this is not investment advice. I have no investments or affiliations to these or any other cryptocurrencies at the time of writing.

There are dozens of different cryptocurrencies making it difficult to get started in the world of crypto. These are the 4 most suitable cryptocurrencies to help you get your bearings.

RoboApe Token (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) is a futuristic meme token that breaks down economic barriers by fostering long-term community development and rewarding culture.

With a varied collection of services designed for the community, the RBA “RoboApe” coin is primed to disrupt the crypto market. Starting with the RBA, a meme token with the extraordinary utility to give back more than it takes by creating a DeFi platform for meme and crypto enthusiasts.

The ERC-20 standard for developing and issuing smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain will power the RoboApe ecosystem. The RBA coin will offer investors a wide range of benefits and applications including

RoboApe NFT Marketplace

Token holders can participate in NFT trading as well as NFT minting.

RoboApe eSports

The RBA meme token will address the lack of player incentives and transparency by levelling the playfield with secure RBA crypto token payments.

RoboApe DAO

RoboApe will operate as a community-driven DAO, with the RoboApe community having direct access to development initiatives, resources, and decision-making. The holders of the RBA token will be involved in the platform’s governance.

Hodling

Long-term investors who hold the RBA token will benefit greatly from numerous incentives and awards that we will be announced during the presale.

Companies with long-term merchandising and NFT strategies will benefit greatly from investing in the RBA team, which aims to have a long-term impact on the digital asset industry.

RoboApe will commence phase one of its NFT partnerships with their investment, as well as the creation of its academy in the third phase of its roadmap.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most widely used cryptocurrencies, and it currently ranks second in terms of total market capitalization (as of May 2022), after Bitcoin.

Ethereum has become popular among programmers, because of its potential uses, such as smart contracts that run automatically when conditions are met and non-fungible coins.

Ethereum has also exploded in popularity. Its price increased about 25,000% from April 2016 to the beginning of May 2022, from around $11 to over $2,700.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano was the world’s first peer-reviewed blockchain when it was assessed by academics and scientists. It was designed by Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Ethereum. It’s mostly utilised as digital money, but it may also be used for digital contracts, DApps, and other applications. Compared to Bitcoin’s seven transactions per second, Cardano can process up to 1000 transactions per second.

Cardano is comparable to Ethereum in certain aspects, but without the baggage associated with the latter. This allows Cardano to scale up in order to satisfy rising cryptocurrency demand without sacrificing speed or efficiency.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar is an open-source decentralized protocol for converting digital currency to fiat money both within and beyond borders.

With a market cap of slightly over $1 billion, Stellar is one of the best-performing altcoins in the previous five years. Users can swap US Dollars, Bitcoin, Pesos, Yen, and almost any other traditional fiat currency or cryptocurrency over the Stellar network.

Lumen is the Stellar network token and is used to make these trades (under the symbol XLM) on the blockchain-based distributed ledger for a fraction of a cent. The transactions are incredibly efficient (which also translates to a lower carbon footprint).

Individuals and institutions can also develop tokens for usage on the network, which has prompted some to use it for sustainability projects such as renewable energy investment.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is the third-largest Ethereum blockchain-based Metaverse. Users can build, share, and monetize assets (such as real estate) and game experiences. In the virtual world, people can own assets, play, develop, and own their properties and in-game assets. Furthermore, people can sell such assets for real-world money.

The Sandbox makes use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to allow anyone to interact with the virtual environment. The NFTs provide users with characteristics such as scarcity, security, and authenticity.

The Sandbox’s value has increased by more than 11,600% in the last year. With rising interest in the metaverse, its value is likely to rise much higher.

While Decentraland and Enjin are tough competitors, The Sandbox has already garnered several high-profile partners such as Atari, Snoop Dogg, and Adidas, which could give it an advantage over its competitors. It also secured funding from Kingsway Capital, Galaxy Interactive, and Polygon Studios, among others.

