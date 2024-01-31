The 5 best robotic pool cleaners in 2024

Photo by Ehavuz Market on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Owning a swimming pool is a luxury with its share of maintenance responsibilities. Cleaning and ensuring the pool is bacteria-free is crucial, especially for those who enjoy a refreshing swim. With technological advancements, robotic pool cleaners have greatly simplified pool cleaning. In 2023 there were remarkable innovations made in this field. Based on my review and analysis, I present my top 5 robotic pool cleaners that stand out for their efficiency, intelligence, and ease of use.

1. Beatbot AquaSense Pro

Image courtesy of BeatBot

Topping this list is the Beatbot AquaSense Pro, a marvel in pool cleaning technology. It’s the world’s first all-in-one intelligent pool-cleaning robot. Its ability to map the pool and plan an efficient cleaning path sets it apart, covering every surface from the floor to the walls and even the water surface. Its advanced Beatbot operating system, equipped with 20 smart sensors, enables it to navigate effectively in pools of any size and shape. Its nine motors, four brushes, and two filters make it a powerhouse in pool cleaning. The AquaSense Pro is cordless, features an intuitive app for tracking cleaning progress, and has a two-year warranty. It’s available for a pre-sale price of $1,699.

2. Dolphin Liberty 300

Image courtesy of Dolphin Liberty 300

Known for its robust performance, the Dolphin Liberty 300 is perfect for pools up to 32 feet. It features a compact design, advanced navigation, and an active front brush for thorough cleaning. Its new cordless design with inductive charging and Magnetic-Connect system offers convenience and eco-friendly cleaning options. Priced at $1,249 on Amazon, it’s a great value for its capabilities.

3. Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus

Image courtesy of Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus

Ideal for larger pools (up to 50 feet), the Nautilus CC Plus is known for its speed and efficiency. It is lightweight, easy to use, and features a durable design and straightforward setup. Just drop it in the pool, and it’s ready to go. Available for $849 on Amazon, it offers excellent performance at an affordable price.

4. Dolphin Explorer E70

Image courtesy of Dolphin Explorer E70

The Dolphin Explorer E70 stands out for its waterline scrubbing efficiency and user-friendly mobile app control. Its Super Scrub feature ensures comprehensive cleaning, and the Pickup Mode is convenient for easy removal. Priced at $1,999 on Amazon, it offers enhanced cleaning power and control.

5. Aiper Seagull Pro

Image courtesy of Aiper Seagull Pro

The Aiper Seagull Pro is a fully cordless system with a quad-motor, WavePath navigation technology, and three unique cleaning modes. It charges in 90 minutes and boasts a long run time and efficient routing. $718 on Amazon, it’s an excellent choice for those seeking a budget-friendly yet powerful cleaner.

In summary, these top five robotic pool cleaners of 2024 offer a range of options for every pool owner. Based on my review, maintaining a clean and safe swimming environment is more convenient than ever.