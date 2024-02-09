Thatch: The tech-forward approach revolutionizing health benefits for businesses

Photo by Lisa Fotios on Pexels

Modern healthcare is a nationwide issue, and the associated cost of coverage is enough to make people desperate. Adam Stevenson and Chris Ellis, the co-founders of Thatch, are all too well acquainted with this struggle, which inspired them to find a solution.

The duo started Thatch to build something for cancer patients, and after speaking with countless patients and professionals in the field, they uncovered the primary problem: “paying for healthcare sucks.” After months of working to help resolve financial issues, Stevenson and Ellis obtained a wealth of knowledge in the healthcare industry, laying the foundation for Thatch to revolutionize health benefits in previously untackled ways.

While delving deep into the array of monumental problems with modern healthcare coverage, Stevenson and Ellis uncovered the ins and outs of the healthcare payment rails — the HSA, FSA, and HRA. Moreover, the team learned of a law enacted in 2020 that allowed businesses to give their employees a tax-free budget to spend on healthcare.

This law introduced what is now known as the Individual Coverage Healthcare Reimbursement Arrangement, or ICHRA, providing much more flexibility for employers and employees. Additionally, the ICHRA became the founding principle behind Thatch’s mission to improve and simplify healthcare coverage for businesses and their workers. Thatch has now successfully built a platform that makes the transition from traditional group plans to an ICHRA and the management of ICHRAs much more accessible for everyone.

What is specifically advantageous about working with Thatch, however, is the structure of their platform. Developed by top engineers, Thatch’s health benefits platform streamlines setting up and managing ICHRAs, effectively positioning it as a tech-forward solution for today’s businesses.

From startup companies seeking small business health insurance coverage to established businesses of all sizes looking to improve coverage, Thatch is steadily becoming a go-to full-stack service. Stevenson and Ellis are building a future where companies can sign up in no more than five minutes, set a budget, and flip on everything their team needs for exceptional health and wellness benefits. However, the reasons for choosing Thatch go far beyond its convenience.

Companies often need to hire a benefits person or even a benefits team as they grow. Thatch simplifies benefits management so that their platform helps employers avoid hiring people to manage benefits, saving the business money. Additionally, because they use software to determine allowances from a vast dataset, most employers save money switching to Thatch, even while providing equivalent plan coverage.

Furthermore, employers who utilize Thatch save valuable time by allowing them to compress the hours formerly spent dealing with benefits, brokers, plans, and other issues that arise into just a few minutes per year — no open enrollment, no emailing the broker, no dealing with any of the time-consuming headaches caused by other conventional methods.

Perhaps most appealingly, employers can attract and retain more talent as they can honestly tell job candidates they’ll get to choose their ideal benefits package. The bottom line is that Thatch uses a tech-forward approach to revolutionize health benefits for businesses, saving employers tremendous amounts of time and money.