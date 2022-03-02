Texas primary sets up Abbott-O’Rourke race as midterms begin

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. — Photo: © AFP

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday held off Republican primary challenges from far-right opponents, setting up what will be a closely watched general election clash against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke.

Both men easily won their party’s nomination for governor on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Abbott, who is running for a third term, is campaigning on a strongly Conservative agenda, with more than $50 million in his coffers.

Abbott topped the 50 percent mark, avoiding a runoff by trouncing former Texas Republican Party Chair Allen West and businessman Don Huffines – both of whom had sought to position themselves as the more conservative alternative to Abbott.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke held a campaign rally at Los Angeles Trade-Tech College on April 27, 2019. Source – Luke Harold, Public Domain

O’Rourke, who easily won in the Democratic primary, getting 91.3 percent of the vote, will be facing an uphill effort to recapture the magic of his 2018 Senate campaign when he nearly ousted Ted Cruz.

Texas has not elected a Democrat as governor in over three decades. That being said, O’Rourke became the new face of Texas’ Democratic Party, as he energized a new generation of voters while running against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.

“This group of people, and then some, are going to make me the first Democrat to be governor of the state of Texas since 1994,” O’Rourke told supporters in Fort Worth, where in 2018 he flipped Texas’ largest red county. “This is on us. This is on all of us.”

Abbott said, “Republicans sent a message.” His campaign said in a statement: “They want to keep Texas on the extraordinary path of opportunity that we have provided over the past eight years.”