Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Tesla shares soar pre-market as Trump hails ‘genius’ Musk

Tesla shares were up more than 15 percent at $289.44 in after-hours deals before the opening bell on Wall Street.
AFP

Published

Musk staunchly supported Trump during the campaign
Musk staunchly supported Trump during the campaign - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN
Musk staunchly supported Trump during the campaign - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN

Shares in Tesla soared in pre-market trading Wednesday after Donald Trump claimed victory in the US presidential election and hailed the electric car company’s boss Elon Musk as a “genius”.

Tesla shares were up more than 15 percent at $289.44 in after-hours deals before the opening bell on Wall Street.

Investors welcomed the prospect of a Trump victory as Wall Street futures — bets on what the price of a stock will be at a later date — jumped as the former president appeared poised to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

Musk shared a photo on his social media platform X showing him with Trump at an election watch party in Florida, and the Republican candidate singled him out during a celebratory speech.

“We have a new star, a star is born: Elon,” Trump said, marvelling at Musk’s SpaceX rocket and the deployment of the Starlink satellite internet service during Hurricane Helene.

“He’s an amazing guy,” Trump said. “He’s a character, he’s a special guy, he’s a super genius.”

Musk staunchly supported Trump during the campaign through America PAC, a political action committee that contributed tens of millions of dollars and doled out $1 million giveaways to registered voters in key states.

“Tesla shares are rising … due to his special ties with Donald Trump,” Andrea Tueni, analyst at Saxobank, told AFP.

Trump, Tueni said, “owes him a lot”.

Investors are betting that their closeness “will turn into something positive for Tesla”, Tueni added.

Trump said during the campaign that, if he won the White House, he would install the tech billionaire at the head of a government efficiency commission to eliminate “trillions” of dollars in wasteful spending.

In this article:Automobile, Musk, Reax, Tesla, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Baard Gundersen at the wheel of his electric BMW iX in Baerum, Oslo Baard Gundersen at the wheel of his electric BMW iX in Baerum, Oslo

World

Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free roads

Despite being a major oil and gas producer, Norway has adopted the most ambitious electric vehicle (EV) objective in the world.

20 hours ago
Meta collected sensitive information from around 980,000 domestic users in South Korea through their Facebook profiles, said Seoul's data watchdog Meta collected sensitive information from around 980,000 domestic users in South Korea through their Facebook profiles, said Seoul's data watchdog

Social Media

South Korea fines Meta for illegal collection of user data

US tech giant Meta illegally harvested sensitive data including on sexual orientation from nearly a million South Korean Facebook users.

20 hours ago

Social Media

As the US decides, deepfake risks are on the rise

The real danger of deepfakes lies in how easily the technology can now be accessed.

11 hours ago
AiDA was just one of the AidLab projects being showcased ahead of London Fashion Week, which started Friday AiDA was just one of the AidLab projects being showcased ahead of London Fashion Week, which started Friday

Life

Ultrafast fashion: Looking good results in medical and environmental concerns

One in five had concerning levels of chemicals, like lead, PFAS, and phthalates - a group of chemicals - often used to make plastic...

7 hours ago