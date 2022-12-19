Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Tesco faces UK lawsuit over forced labour in Thailand

AFP

Published

The claimants are demanding compensation from Tesco and its Thai subsidiary at the time, Ek-Chai
The claimants are demanding compensation from Tesco and its Thai subsidiary at the time, Ek-Chai - Copyright AFP/File John MACDOUGALL
The claimants are demanding compensation from Tesco and its Thai subsidiary at the time, Ek-Chai - Copyright AFP/File John MACDOUGALL

Tesco is facing a UK lawsuit brought by Burmese migrants in Thailand, who claim that one of the supermarket giant’s former clothing suppliers used their forced labour, lawyers said on Monday.

“Burmese migrants were made to work up to 99 hours a week on unlawful wages and in forced labour conditions at a Thailand factory making clothes for Tesco’s F&amp;F fashion range,” said law firm Leigh Day, which represents the 130 claimants. 

The claimants are demanding compensation from Tesco and its Thai subsidiary at the time, Ek-Chai, which it sold in 2020.

They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers”.  

The suit will also target Intertek, the insurance and auditing group which inspected the factory where the alleged forced labour took place. 

If a settlement is not reached, the case will be pursued in the High Court in London, the legal firm warned in a statement. 

The workers were employed in the VK Garments factory in Mae Sot, northwest Thailand, between 2017 and 2020, where they cut, made and packed garments to be sold in Thailand. 

They were paid a maximum of £4.00 (4.60 euros) per day, and claim they were worked at a relentless pace for seven days a week and lived in tiny dormitories where they slept on a concrete floor. 

Tesco told AFP in a statement Monday that the claims were “incredibly serious” and that if it had “identified issues like this at the time they took place, we would have ended our relationship with this supplier immediately”.

While Tesco was not involved in the day-to-day running of the factory, it said “we would continue to urge” its former supplier “to reimburse employees for any wages they’re owed”. 

Compensation has so far only been awarded by the Thai courts, and only for severance pay. 

Intertek also said the allegations were serious, but it would not comment while legal proceedings were ongoing. 

Separately, 10 investment companies with assets totalling around £800 billion, including Schroders and Quilter Cheviot, on Monday signed a joint appeal calling for UK food retailers and the government to be increasingly vigilant about forced migrant labour in British agriculture. 

Many migrant workers in the UK have had to stump up large travel costs and “excessive fees to agents and middlemen”, often finding themselves saddled with debts, they warned. 

The UK’s main farming union warned in early December that the UK was heading for a food-supply crisis, mainly due to a lack of visas to bring in seasonal workers, who are in short supply after Brexit. 

The government announced on Friday plans to increase the number of seasonal visas available next year from a maximum of 40,000 to 45,000, with the possibility of an additional 10,000 if needed.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Kubernetes: Challenges and the evolving developer experience

In 2023 and beyond, organizations will implement automation to streamline the developer experience for faster application delivery.

45 mins ago
Kepler-1658b's orbit is being shortened by the tides, in a similar process to how Earth's oceans rise and fall every day Kepler-1658b's orbit is being shortened by the tides, in a similar process to how Earth's oceans rise and fall every day

Tech & Science

Planet spiralling into star may offer glimpse into Earth’s end

For the first time astronomers have identified a planet that is spiralling towards a cataclysmic collision with its ageing sun.

16 hours ago
After months flashing red, leading indicators have started giving more optimistic readings in recent weeks After months flashing red, leading indicators have started giving more optimistic readings in recent weeks

Business

German business morale up again as prospects brighten

German business confidence improved for a third straight month in December.

18 hours ago
'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma 'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

Tech & Science

Q&A: Semiconductor experts create a new, better battery

The Enovix 3D Silicon Li-ion cell architecture upends the conventional paradigm and enables an increase in energy density.

1 hour ago