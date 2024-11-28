Tera’s journey: From broadcasting beginnings to international empowerment

Photo courtesy of Tera Carissa Hodges

Tera Carissa Hodges is widely recognized as a women’s empowerment speaker and coach.

Her main business, LR Global Media Group, is dedicated to spreading positive, life-changing messages through books, public speaking, and media engagements.

Building a media group with a purpose

Tera founded LR Global Media Group with a clear mission: to bring healing, growth, and success to those it touches. Her company combines coaching with a media presence that pushes for positivity and empowerment, challenging traditional narratives by emphasizing faith-based content.

Tera has left her mark by working on TV shows, consulting, and selling media ideas, all with the same goal. “I am all about faith-based empowerment. Because I understand the power of media, much of my coaching and media work is about healing, growing, evolving, and thriving,” Tera says.

Tera’s love for media goes back to her teenage years when her story became her local newspaper’s front page at just 16. Later, she earned a degree in broadcast journalism from Florida A&M University, interviewing famous personalities like Cedric The Entertainer, Meagan Good, and Jesse Jackson.

After she interned at Fox 2 Detroit during college, she turned down an opportunity to work in the Communications Department of the Kwame Kilpatrick administration after school. Even then, her passion for storytelling and empowerment stayed strong. “Combining that with the strong faith-based principles I live by and teach from, I wanted to create a media business that empowers,” Tera explains.

Tackling the challenges of starting a business

Tera understands that starting a business has many challenges, and it’s rarely a smooth journey. She knows that one of the hardest parts is often just taking the first steps — finding that initial opportunity, establishing credibility, and generating enough momentum to keep things moving forward.

Breaking into a market can be daunting. From creating a plan to finding the right resources and connecting with potential clients. Even if small, each step forward is crucial in building confidence and laying the foundation for long-term growth.

“With any business, I think the greatest challenge is getting started and landing your deal,” Tera notes. Once those initial barriers are broken, progress usually picks up speed, but the beginning requires a lot of courage and persistence.

Why Tera chose empowerment media

Tera’s choice to dedicate her career to empowerment media was deeply influenced by the media’s undeniable, ever-present role in our daily lives. Whether it’s television, radio, social media, or magazines, we are constantly surrounded by various forms of media.

Tera noticed that this constant exposure can have a significant impact on people’s thoughts, emotions, and well-being. She believes that amid the noise and negativity that often dominate the media landscape, there’s a real need for content that uplifts, encourages, and inspires.

This realization drove her to make a conscious decision to focus on spreading positive, life-affirming messages through her work. By prioritizing content that promotes growth and positivity, Tera hopes to counterbalance the negativity and give people the motivation they need to thrive.

The power of mindset in achieving success

For Tera, having the right mindset is essential when it comes to both starting and managing a business. She firmly believes that challenges and setbacks are inevitable for everyone, no matter the industry or background.

These obstacles are a normal part of the entrepreneurial journey, and encountering them is not a sign of failure, but rather an opportunity to grow and learn. However, what matters is not the obstacles themselves but how we choose to react to them.

“Your mindset can help you win or lose. Everyone faces challenges. No one is exempt,” She emphasizes.

For Tera, cultivating a strong, positive outlook has been instrumental in her journey, helping her to not only overcome difficulties but to turn them into opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Tips for new entrepreneurs

Tera strongly encourages anyone thinking about starting a business to take the time to get the right vision. Knowing exactly what you want to achieve makes it much easier to navigate the often complex and uncertain paths of entrepreneurship.

“Get clear on your vision. Vision will help you choose the right opportunities for your business,” Tera adds.

This clarity doesn’t just simplify decision-making; it helps avoid distractions and keeps your focus on what truly matters for your business, making it easier to stay true to your purpose and never forgetting the bigger picture when facing challenges.

Inspired by her experiences, she even trademarked the term “Success Bullying,” which highlights the struggles that talented individuals often face. “Because I believe in the power of alchemy, what has come at me, only ends up working for me,” Tera remarks.

Looking ahead: Future projects

Tera has a lot of exciting plans on the horizon, many of which are tied to her commitment to making a global impact. Among her top priorities are international projects and charitable endeavors, both of which are central to her mission of spreading empowerment and positivity worldwide.

One of her main goals is to expand her brand, Influential Mamas, which aims to support and uplift mothers globally, providing them with resources, encouragement, and a strong community.

