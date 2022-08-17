Ten empowering women who have raised over $1 billion in investments

HSBC is facing pressure to spin off its Asian business - Copyright AFP ISAAC LAWRENCE

Certain industries may seem like male-dominated professions, but this is rapidly changing. To celebrate the success of women in science and engineering, and to help to encourage more young individuals to join them, 3D printing experts at Hubs.com have provided Digital Journal with some of the industry’s most influential female-founders. Around the world advances are being made in terms of female leaders.

Using data extracted from Crunchbase, the study shines a light on female-founders who have raised more than $1 billion in investments.

The outcome is:

Full Name Organisation Primary Job Title Total Investments Annie Tao Horizon Robotics Co-Founder & VP, Operations $2.2Billion Michele Cargill Invitae Fellow $2Billion Andra Ciorici UiPath VP of Product Operations $2Billion Sandra Horning EQRx Co-Founder $1.9Billion Martine Clozel Idorsia Co-Founder $1.4Billion Samantha DU Zai Lab Founder, CEO, & Chair $1.7Billion J. Jean Cui Turning Point Therapeutics Scientific Founder & Board Member $1.2Billion Alice Schwartz Bio-Rad Laboratories Co-Founder $1.2Billion Yan Xia Momenta R&D Director $1.2Billion Anne Wojcicki 23andMe Co-Founder and CEO $1.1Billion

Filemon Schoffer, cofounder & CCO at Hubs.com tells Digital Journal: “All around the world, women in the engineering industry are inspiring more young females with an interest in maths or science to start a career in STEM. While number of STEM jobs available is on the rise, it’s evident that women are still underrepresented in these fields at every level, from junior roles to upper management, and we want that to change.”

Schoffer adds: “By celebrating these incredible women who are leading the way for future generations, we hope we can encourage more young people to join them.”

As to the top five women on the list:

Annie Tao – Horizon Robotics, San Francisco, California

The co-founder of Horizon Robotics, Annie Tao, is leading the way as one of the world’s most influential women in STEM. Prior to Horizon Robotics, she worked in Google Sales group at Silicon Valley and Baidu, where she led a number of global projects including product search operations optimization and key payment product operations at launches. She launched Horizon Robotics in 2016.

Michelle Cargill – Invitae, San Francisco, California

Michelle Cargill, Co-founder of Invitae, is another female-founder on our list who’s paving the way for women in science. Founded in 2010, Invitae is a genetic information company whose mission is to bring genetic information into routine medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people.

Andra Ciorici – UiPath, Bucharest, Romania

UiPath was co-founded by Andra Ciorci in 2005, aiming to design and develop robotic process automation software. The company was founded in Romania, under the name DeskOver, and renamed UiPath in 2015, with clients such as the CIA, the US Navy, McDonald’s Corp, Duracell and Swiss Re.

Sandra Horning – EQRx, Portola, California

In a bid to help tackle the rising cost of medicines, business partners Sandra Horning and Peter Bach developed biotechnology company EQRx, focusing on re-engineering the process from drug discovery to patient delivery.

Martine Clozel, Idorsia, Allschwil, Switzerland

In 1997, Martine Clozel and husband Jean-Paul cofounded pharmaceutical company, Actelion, before it was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2017.

Following the acquisition, the couple cofounded Idorsia as a spin-off, a pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines based on small molecules for a range of conditions, including rare and orphan diseases.