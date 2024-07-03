Tearing down to build up: Geometric Construction Services LLC’s comprehensive approach to demolition

Photo courtesy of Geometric Construction Services LLC

Demolition services are the unsung heroes of modern construction, clearing away the old to make room for new and exciting developments that transform our cities.

With safety and precision at its core, the demolition industry handles over $4 billion in projects every year. This impressive sum not only underscores the economic importance of demolition but also highlights its crucial role in setting the stage for future construction.

Jason Rigoli, an industry expert and owner of Geometric Construction Services LLC, shares a refreshing take on demolition: “It’s not just about knocking down old buildings. Demolition and restructuring are about making way for new ideas and updating our cities. This is how we move forward, innovate, and really build our future.” This insight sheds light on the essential role of demolition in transforming and revitalizing urban spaces.

Established in 1998, Geometric Construction Services LLC has made a name for itself in the excavation, design, and general construction industries. The company is highly experienced in new construction and revitalization projects. They prioritize a strategic demolition method, ensuring that every project is set up for success from the beginning.

Let’s take a closer look at the ABCs of demolition.

Demolition capabilities and techniques

Effective demolition and restructuring hinge on a few key factors: deep technical know-how, careful planning, and strict safety measures. A construction company needs these skills to tackle everything from small home tear-downs to massive commercial demolitions.

Drawing on the essentials of deep technical know-how, careful planning, and strict safety measures, Geometric Construction Services LLC utilizes advanced techniques and technologies to effectively manage the demolition of concrete structures. The company utilizes high-grade equipment and methodologies such as controlled explosions and hydraulic breakers, which are important for ensuring the efficient and safe teardown of buildings.

Safety and standards

The construction industry, encompassing demolition and reconstruction, consistently reports some of the highest injury and fatality rates, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In fact, the fatality rate in this sector is three times higher than the national average compared to any other industry, highlighting the necessity for rigorous safety protocols.

To combat this, construction companies need to be extra cautious while working on their demolition projects to avoid getting caught up in any such fatal incident, which could lead to potential lawsuits that forever taint their reputation.

This is why firms like Geometric Construction Services LLC place a strong emphasis on safety by implementing thorough planning, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive worker training. The company employs 3D scanning and robotics to enhance precision and minimize risk. It also maintains continuous environmental monitoring and emergency protocols to address any potential hazards.

Jason emphasizes the company’s commitment to safety, stating, “By sticking to legal safety standards and actively involving our stakeholders, we make sure our demolition and building projects are safe and run smoothly, keeping our workers and the community safe.”

Environmental practices in demolition

Construction waste is expected to reach 2.2 billion tons annually by 2025. The EPA estimates that 600 million tons of construction and demolition debris were generated in 2018 alone.

This environmental impact of demolition has led construction companies to embrace sustainable practices. These practices include reusing material, using precise demolition methods to minimize debris, and employing advanced sorting technologies for effective recycling. At Geometric Construction Services LLC, they are also exploring biodegradable and recyclable materials for temporary structures, reducing the environmental footprint of their projects.

Building on this foundation, the approach to demolition by organizations like Geometric Construction Services LLC is shaping the future of construction and redevelopment. Through strategic demolitions paired with strict safety and sustainability practices, they not only prepare sites for new developments but also ensure these processes benefit communities and the environment.

As people envision a future where urban transformation aligns with global sustainability initiatives, the importance of skilled demolition services cannot be overstated. These experts lay the groundwork for responsible and innovative construction practices that will define the sustainable cities of tomorrow.