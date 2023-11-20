Taste innovation: How The New Primal is transforming family favourites

Image courtesy of The New Primal

Family favorites are the heart and soul of every household’s dinner table. From beloved classics like Sloppy Joes to the savory snacks we turn to on busy days, these foods have woven themselves into the fabric of our lives. However, a hidden villain is lurking in these comfort foods — sugar. In an era where health-conscious consumers are on the rise, The New Primal, along with Noble Made, is transforming classic condiments and snacks into healthier alternatives without sacrificing taste.

Traditional recipes are brimming with added sugars, and many commercial brands have relied on these sweeteners to enhance flavours. Unfortunately, this sugar overload can take a toll on our health and well-being, especially for children. With a focus on clean ingredients and reduced sugar content, The New Primal and Noble Made are reshaping family favourites in a way that aligns with the preferences of a more health-conscious customer base.

Rooted in a passion for homemade meals and a commitment to sharing nutritious, tasty food, The New Primal’s story started with the goal of crafting healthier, on-the-go protein choices. These were inspired by the founder’s Tampa, Florida upbringing, with its focus on family and community-centred dining experiences.

The New Primal is renowned for its wide range of meat-based snacks, catering to those who appreciate the goodness of real, high-quality ingredients. Their offerings include turkey, chicken, and beef meat sticks, all carefully crafted from all-natural ingredients and without the addition of extra sugar. Some of their standout products include Buffalo Chicken Sticks, offering a bold and zesty flavor; Cilantro Lime Turkey Sticks, with a refreshing and tangy twist; and Classic Beef Sticks, delivering the satisfying taste of premium beef.

Notably, The New Primal’s innovative “Snack Mates” line offers mini meat sticks in unique and kid-friendly flavors. These include options like Chicken and Maple, Chicken and Apple, and Chicken Pizza, designed to satisfy even the pickiest eaters while upholding the company’s commitment to all-natural, low-sugar goodness.

But The New Primal isn’t the only player in the game. Noble Made, their sister brand committed to healthier options, has made its mark on the industry with a lineup of clean, reduced-sugar condiments and seasonings like Less-Sugar Sloppy Joseph Sauce, Less-Sugar BBQ Sauce, and Zero-Sugar Buffalo Sauces. These offerings provide healthier alternatives to classic condiments, making it easier for people to enjoy simple, good-for-you ingredients and craft irresistible meals.

How can a smaller company like The New Primal take on industry giants? The answer lies in their agility and ability to innovate. Larger, conventional legacy food companies often face challenges when it comes to product innovation. They tend to stick with their winning products for a long time, making it challenging to develop new ones. In contrast, The New Primal can swiftly identify consumer preferences, create healthier alternatives, and bring them to market in a matter of months, not years.

Today’s consumers often seek out brands that feel relatable, real, and trustworthy. The New Primal provides a personal touch that industry giants can’t match, giving customers a sense of being part of the journey.

As the company sets its sights on the next couple of years, its vision is clear. They aim to provide more families with better-for-you alternatives to sugar-filled and highly processed snacks and condiments in the market today. With products in over 8,000 retail stores, there’s an opportunity to grow deeper with each retailer and introduce more of their healthier options. Their main goals are making people aware of the brand, strategically increasing the distribution of their products, and expanding the product line. The company aims to surpass $100 million in sales.

With a portfolio of clean, reduced-sugar snacks, sauces, and seasonings, The New Primal and Noble Made are championing the cause of reducing sugar and unhealthy ingredients in everyday foods. As they look ahead, their goal is clear: make their healthier, flavourful products accessible to more families nationwide. To learn more, visit thenewprimal.com and shopnoblemade.com.