Taking the leap: How to quit your job

Working people. Image by Tim Sandle
There are over 3,300 searches per month in the UK for variations of ‘how to quit my job’? This statistic highlights a growing trend of individuals seeking guidance on making a significant career change.

Quitting a job is not just about leaving a role; it is often a transformative step towards unlocking one’s true potential, according to James Dooley, founder of FatRank.

Dooley provides advice to Digital Journal about quitting your job and pursuing your dreams.

Before making any decision, it is essential to plan your exit strategy carefully, says Dooley, who recommends conducting a thorough self-assessment to identify your strengths, weaknesses, and career goals.

Dooley advises:

  • Determine your financial needs and create a budget to support yourself during the transition period.
  • Set specific milestones and timelines to keep yourself accountable.

Handle the resignation

When resigning from your job, Dooley recommends: “Resigning from a job can be emotional, but it’s essential to remain professional. Maintain open lines of communication and leave on good terms to preserve your reputation.”

Utilise the notice period

During your notice period, use your time wisely to tie up loose ends and hand over responsibilities smoothly. Dooley says: “The notice period is your chance to leave a positive lasting impression. Use this time to demonstrate your professionalism and dedication to your work.”

Explore New Opportunities

While job searching, be proactive in exploring new opportunities that align with your skills, interests, and career aspirations.

Dooley recommends:

  • Update your resume and LinkedIn profile, and reach out to your network for job leads and referrals.
  • Attend industry events, job fairs, and networking meetings to expand your professional connections and uncover hidden job opportunities.

Consider entrepreneurship

If you are considering starting your own business, take the time to research and plan your venture carefully, notes Dooley.

He recommends:

  • Identify a niche market or industry where you can offer unique value and differentiate yourself from competitors.
  • Develop a comprehensive business plan outlining your mission, target market, revenue projections, and marketing strategies.
  • Seek guidance from mentors, industry experts, and business advisors to refine your business concept and set yourself up for success.

Dooley states: “Entrepreneurship offers unparalleled freedom and opportunity for those willing to take the leap. Take the time to develop a solid business plan and surround yourself with a supportive network of mentors and advisors.”

